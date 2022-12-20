Obituaries for the Dec. 21, 2022, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Dorothy Jean Edwards

Dorothy Jean Edwards, 95, of Bentonville, died Dec. 12, 2022, in Bentonville. She was born Feb. 27, 1927, in Beggs, Okla., to Fred Sanders and Louella (Kouplen) Sanders.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, James Edwards; and son-in-law, Tommy Carlton.

She was a member of the Pea Ridge United Methodist Church.

Survivors are sons, George Edwards and wife, Hideko Nakanishi of Rogers, Larry Edwards of Rogers, and Robert Edwards and wife, Edwina of Rockwall, Texas; daughters, Jean Carlton of Arkoma, Okla., and Cathy and husband, Bill Reineka of West Fork, Ark.; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation was from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in Rollins Funeral Home, Rogers.

Funeral service was at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in Rollins Funeral Home, 1401 W. Hudson Rd., Rogers.

Memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville and Pea Ridge United Methodist Church.

Rita Jean Trentham Laird

Rita Jean Trentham Laird, 72, died Dec. 12, 2022, in Northwest Medical Center, Bentonville, Ark., surrounded by her family. She was born in Lincoln, Ark., to Goy Fred Trentham and Mary Jean Howell Trentham.

She graduated from Pea Ridge High School in 1967 and later married Harold Arthur Laird April 11, 1970. She was a homemaker and a member of the Cherokee Nation and First Landmark Baptist Church, Bentonville, Ark. She loved crafting, quilting, painting, enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family.

She was preceeded in death by her father; mother; brother, Freddy Trentham; a daughter, Sherry Lynn Evans; and a grandson, Gabriel Luke Wallis.

Survivors are her husband, Harold Laird of the home; three children, Tamie Bloxham (Steve) of Pineville, Mo., Jeremy Chad Laird (Tammy) of Pea Ridge and Kim Wallis (Justin) of Pineville, Mo.; five grandchildren, Kayla Rodriquez, Todd Bloxham, Lane Wallis, Isaac Wallis and Morgan Laird; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ann Combes of Olympia, Wash., and Barbara Frazier of Westville, Okla.; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

A celebration of life was at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge, Ark.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arkansas Children's Hospital, 2601 Gene George Blvd., Springdale, AR 72762.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Jesus 'Jesse' Lopez Martinez, Jr.

Jesus Lopez Martinez, Jr. (Jesse), 48, died in his home in Bentonville, Ark., Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 16, 1974, in Frankfurt, Germany, to Jesus Martinez, Sr. and Mary Rel Lopez.

Jesse humorously referred to himself as a Germex-American since he was a Mexican-American born on an Army base in Germany.

Jesse was raised in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas, and remained a proud Texan throughout his life.

His family relocated to Fayetteville, Ark., in 1989, where he met his high school sweetheart, Sarah. While dating Sarah, Jesse enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. His military service was inspired by his family's legacy of serving, the Gulf War, and his desire to provide for his soon-to-be bride. Earning the right to be called Marine was one of his proudest accomplishments.

Jesse was a family man to his core. He felt it was his duty and honor to provide, protect and guide the family he built with his wife, Sarah. Married since 1992, Jesse was devoted to Sarah in a way that caused others to seek his advice on how to navigate their own relationships. Others wanted his secrets to a long-lasting relationship. He was more than willing to offer his bits of wisdom, always mixed with Jesse-branded humor to reinforce the point he was making.

Jesse and Sarah started building their family immediately after marriage and had their first child, Angelica, in 1993. In 1996, the family grew with the birth of their second child, Valen. With the birth of their third child, Daniela, in 2003, their family seemed complete. However, it became apparent as the kids started finding their partners that there was always room for more. Jesse loved Zander and Kimberly as if they were his own children. In 2018, Jesse welcomed a granddaughter, Sterling, and quickly formed a special bond with her. Becoming a Welo (grandpa) was his favorite thing in the world! Together, Jesse and Sarah taught their family to have faith in God, to be loyal to each other, and to make a difference in the world around them.

Jesse joined the Little Flock Police Department in the spring of 1997, first as a part-time officer, transitioning to a full-time officer later that year. He devoted himself to the PD, starting as a patrolman and promoting up through the ranks, eventually becoming Chief of Police in 2011. However, his accomplishments never overshadowed his dedication to serve the community throughout his 23 years at Little Flock. Jesse was a rare example of servant-leadership, who did not let a title or rank change his desire to help others achieve their own success. He became a mentor, confidant, and friend to countless officers and citizens throughout the state of Arkansas.

During his tenure at the Little Flock Police Department, Jesse simultaneously served on the Benton County Joint Drug Task Force and the Child Abduction Response Team. He became a Law Enforcement Instructor, served on the Board of Directors at the Children's Advocacy Center in Little Flock, was a member of the Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police (AACP), holding the position of Northwest Regional Vice President in 2019, and was a member of the National Association of Chiefs of Police (NACOP).

Jesse was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive cancer called cholangiocarcinoma in March 2020. The pandemic forced him to be alone every time he was hospitalized or received treatment. Most people do not survive the first year after diagnosis, but Jesse survived almost three years. During that time, he endured radiation, major liver resection, countless complications, surgeries, chemotherapy regimens and more. Regardless of his personal suffering, Jesse was determined to fight to the very end to stay with his family. Jesse's faith in God and his dedication to his family were awe-inspiring to many. Jesse never gave up hope. He knew that when his time on earth was done, he would be in Heaven. His concern was always to ensure his wife and the family they built would be okay when he was gone.

Survivors are his wife of 30 years, Sarah Martinez; children, Angelica and Zander Janisieski, Valen and Kimberly Martinez and Daniela Martinez; granddaughter, Sterling Janisieski; parents, Jesus (Leticia) Martinez, Sr., and Mary (Todd) Wrazel; sisters, Teresa (Michael) Snarr and Sarah (Nick) Torkelson; nephews and nieces, Eric Snarr, David (Kaira) Snarr, Hailey Snarr, Kaylee Torkelson and Jacob Torkelson; countless extended family members, fellow police officers, firefighters, and city personnel who all became family to him.

Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in First Baptist Church, 626 W. Olive St., Rogers, Ark.

The Honor Guard will be provided by Benton County.

Procession to escort Jesse from Epting Funeral Home, 709 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville, begins promptly at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. All those joining the procession will need to be lined up no later than 7:45 a.m. The procession will follow a route along Ark. Hwy. 72 and include a pass by the Little Flock Police Department, ending at First Baptist Church, 626 W. Olive St., Rogers.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in First Baptist Church, 626 W. Olive St., Rogers, Ark., with the Rev. C.J. Brummett officiating.

The Honor Guard will be provided by the Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police.

Memorials may be made in memory of retired Chief Jesse Martinez, to the Little Flock Public Safety Fund, 1500 Little Flock Dr., Little Flock, AR 72756 or to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, Cholangiocarcinoma.org.

Gary Lee Price

Gary Lee Price, 53, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Dec. 6, 2022, in his home. He was born Dec. 4, 1969, in Bucyrus, Ohio, to Lanny Harold Price and Linda Lou Matthews Price.

He worked for Apex in Springdale, enjoyed racing and watching NASCAR. He was a mechanic and loved anything that went fast. Gary was a animal lover and dedicated his life to the care of his parents, Lanny and Linda. He was a member of the Calvary Church in Bentonville.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors are his mother, Linda Price of the home; a son, Kris Price of Springdale; siblings, Sharon Reed (David) of Bentonville, Teresa Breshears of Bentonville and Michael Price of Bentonville; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to a favorite charity in memory of Gary.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Clifford Eugene 'Gene' Taylor

Clifford Eugene "Gene" Taylor, 79, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Dec. 17 at Circle of Life in Bentonville, Ark. He was born Nov. 28, 1943, in Claredon, Texas, to Billie Virginia and Clifford Smith Taylor.

He enjoyed various hobbies including fishing, hunting, camping, bee keeping, gardening and tinkering with cars. He was active in coaching his son during his sports involvement while growing up in Pea Ridge.

He retired from Walmart after more than 20 years of employment.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Shannon Sue Taylor; a sister, Ginger Mills; and two brothers, David Taylor and Larry Taylor.

Survivors are his son, Brent Taylor and wife Alison of Bella Vista, Ark.; grandchildren, Lindsay Taylor of Center Ridge, Ark., Hailey Taylor of Washburn, Mo., and Taylor Bridges and Cole Bridges of Bella Vista; great-grandchildren, Amelia Diana McClellan (Hailey) and Joseph Henry Passmore (Lindsay); and one brother, Jerry Taylor of Amarillo, Texas.

There was no visitation scheduled.

There was a graveside service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

James (Jim) Whisenhunt

James (Jim) Whisenhunt, 86, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Jamestown Rehabilitation Center of Rogers. He was born in Tyler, Texas, to Dewey and Rosa Gray Whisenhunt, Sr.

He was a resident of Pea Ridge for 60 years. He owned multiple heating and cooling businesses in northwest Arkansas. He was an avid race car enthusiast, mostly in the early 1970s around stock car venues in northwest Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dewey Whisenhunt, Jr. and Leroy Whisenhunt; sister, Rosa Whisenhunt Heiman; and nephew, Charles Heiman.

Survivors are his wife, Marilyn Lockhart Whisenhunt, of 63 years; children, Tanna Whisenhunt of Pea Ridge, Ark., and Tim Whisenhunt of Pea Ridge, Ark.; a niece raised by Jim and Marilyn, Robin Whisenhunt Moore of Kansas City, Kan.; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Online condolences www.WestfieldChapel.com.

