Letters to Santa

Mrs. Jamie Bell's class
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year...
Amaya Cardenas:
I want a fairy doll
I need shoes
I will wear a dress
I will read a fairy book
Mason Clark:
I want a robot with a remote control
I need a gingerbread men
I will wear a Santa shirt and Santa pants
I will read a Christmas book
Zain Grigsby:
I want roller skates
I need medicine for my cough
I will wear Sonic the Hedgehog clothes
I will read Superman books
Kelby Hammond:
I want a brother
I need a sister (more sisters)
I will wear Sonic the Hedgehog clothes
I will read Batman books
Haizen Harvey:
I want toy building stuff
I need a new jacket that is fluffy inside
I will wear a new dinosaur shirt
I will read Rudolph the red nosed reindeer book
Parker Harvey:
I want a Batman blanket
I need to learn my letter sounds
I will wear Spiderman pajamas
I will read bear club books
Breelyn Henderson:
I want an American Girl doll
I need headphones for home
I will wear matching pjs for my American Girl doll
I will read Elsa books
Ryen Henson:
I want a phone
I need new pajamas
I will wear shorts
I will read cat and dog books
Whitney Jouett:
I want an LOL doll
I need a book
I will wear a dress
I will read horse books
Dylan Milloway:
I want a real phone
I need a computer
I will wear pajamas
I will read dragon books
London Roberts:
I want a poster for my wall
I need a Batman figure
I will wear jeans
I will read Batman books
Blaire Salinas:
I want a robot cat
I need a dog
I will wear a dress
I will read new books
Sophia Tapper:
I want a Bluey stuffed animal
I need school supplies
I will wear slippers
I will read new books
Millie Tinker:
I want Friendship bracelets
I need pencil sharpeners
I will wear dresses
I will read Christmas books
Emily Trahan:
I want a Monster Truck
I need a pencil sharpener
I will wear a hat
I will read a new book
Remington Foster:
I want a phone
I need a phone
I will wear Santa clothes
I will read new books
Mrs. Danelle Bounds' class
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want a Nintendo Switch
I need Christmas decorations for my room
I'll wear large socks
I'll read a Halloween book
Love, JT Snow
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want a Titanic toy
I need a new shoes
I'll wear a Titanic shirt
I'll read a Poseidon Ship book
Love, Cooper Arnold
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want a brand new iPad and lots of toys
I need a play kitchen
I'll wear fuzzy pajamas
I'll read about Thanksgiving
Love, Crozby Apple
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want a unicorn stuffy
I need new shoes for Mom
I'll wear a pretty dress for summer
I'll read books about the world and seasons
Love, Hadley McBurnett
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want a pink motorcycle
I need stuff for Mom and Dad
I'll wear Christmas pajamas
I'll read a Christmas book
Love, Ileigh Brandon
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want a mermaid swimsuit
I need a big swimming pool for me and my baby sister
I'll wear a mermaid shirt and sandals, and mermaid skirt
I'll read a Santa book
Love, Jennasis Townsend
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want a new unicorn stuffy
I need tools
I'll wear new cute clothes and a very warm coat
I'll read unicorn books
Love, Jenni Moore
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want a car
I need shoes
I'll wear a coat
I'll read a pumpkin book
Love, Jeremias Barrera
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want a Sonic the Hedgehog bike with no training wheels
I need a Sonic game
I'll wear a Sonic shirt
I'll read a book about Sonic the Hedgehog
Love, Lincoln Shaver
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want a Nintendo
I need a new Christmas decorations
I'll wear a new shirt
I'll read Elephant and Piggie books and dinosaurs
Love, Luca Huntington
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want a unicorn stuffy
I need a new something for my mom
I'll wear a beautiful dress for summer
I'll read a winter book
Love, Lyla Floyd
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want an owl
I need an animal
I'll wear gloves
I'll read a Cat and the Hat book
Love, Skyler Caldwell
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want a Marshall stuffy
I need a crafts for at home
I'll wear a new shoes
I'll read about Santa Claus
Love, Matthew Trimmell
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want a muldasaur
I need new pants
I'll wear new shoes
I'll read a Christmas book
Love, Noah Chavez
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want a Barbie that has a dog with it
I need new gloves
I'll wear Christmas pajamas
I'll read a Christmas book
Love, Oakley Ragsdale
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want a unicorn stuffed animal
I need a new blanket
I'll wear an Avengers shirt
I'll read a Christmas book
Love, Olivia Seay
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want a Elsa blanket
I need a presents
I'll wear a sweatpants
I'll read a Barbie book
Love, Paisley Woodward
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want a toy car for me to sit in
I need a baby doll
I'll wear a Sleeping Beauty costume
I'll read an Aurora books
Love, Phoebe Smith
Ms. Ashley DiFiore's class
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want Paw Patrol toys
I need cat toys for my cats
I'll wear a pink and blue jacket
I'll read a Minecraft book
Love, Owen Hunt
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want a Nintendo Switch
I need a new blanket
I'll wear new shoes
I'll read a dinosaur book
Love, Karson Robbins
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want a Cry Baby doll
I need a new coat
I'll wear new shoes
I'll read a pop-up book
Love, Isabel Stoecker
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want a pretty coloring book to color when I'm scared
I need a new pair of shoes
I'll wear a beautiful dress
I'll read a My Little Pony book
Love, Scarlet Wrath
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want a Lego Millennium Falcon
I need new shoes
I'll wear a scarf and gloves
I'll read a Disney book
Love, Ace Garza
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want a Pokemon fidget spinner
I need winter clothes
I'll wear handsome clothes
I'll read a superhero book
Love, Kaiden LeJeune
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want a Cry Baby doll
I need a blanket
I'll wear a JoJo bow
I'll read a unicorn book
Love, Mary Grace Holiman
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want new roller skates
I need a new shoes
I'll wear a butterfly sequin shirt (purple)
I'll read an Elsa book
Love, Julian Rubisch
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want Pokemon cards
I need some shorts
I'll wear new cowboy boots
I'll read a Christmas book
Love, Rylan Taylor
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want a Lego set
I need an apron and cutting board
I'll wear some new socks
I'll read a Ryan's World book
Love, Chevvii Ross
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want a Ryan egg
I need new tank tops
I'll wear boots
I'll read Ryan's World books
Love, Ruby Sanders
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want a teddy bear
I need new shoes
I'll wear Christmas pajamas
I'll read a Santa book
Love, Jalynn Talley
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want a Barbie house
I need new shoes
I'll wear a new shirt
I'll read a Disney book
Love, Paisley Allen
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want a bike
I need a new blanket
I'll wear a dress
I'll read a unicorn book
Love, Josie Everett
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want a yo-yo
I need a new blanket
I'll wear a sparkle shirt
I'll read a special Bible to bring to church
Love, Eli Stein
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want a stuffed bear
I need new shoes
I'll wear new gloves
I'll read a princess book
Love, Allie Eakins
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want an iPad
I need a blanket
I'll wear a new shirt
I'll read a snake book
Love, Kolten Burk
Dear Santa
for Christmas this year,
I want a doll
I need a little dress
I'll wear a new t-shirt
I'll read a Disney book
Love, Adriana Gonzalez
Mrs. Heidie Donalson's class
Timothy Allen:
I want an iPhone 14
I need a PlayStation
I'll wear pjs
I'll read Pete the Cat
Mackenzie McCandlis:
I want a dinosaur
I need an iPad
I'll wear my jacket
I'll read about dinosaurs
Kaylee Cook:
Dear Santa Clause,
I want Elsa
I need princess make up
I'll wear princess dresses
I'll read Anna and Elsa books
Merry Christmas, Love Kaylee
Phoenix Faster:
I want a Rolling Baby Alive
I need to celebrate with my family
I'll wear a Christmas dress
I'll read Wonder Woman books
Ryker Fraiser:
I want magnets to build with
I need toy experiments
I'll wear an elf outfit
I'll read about Santa and the Grinch
Hadleigh Kluver:
I want a Barbie pool and slide
I need boots
I'll wear Christmas pjs with Christmas trees
I'll read a Christmas book
Caroline Landry:
I want a mixer
I need some clothes
I'll wear my Christmas pjs
I'll read some animal books
Adelynn Lawson:
I want an Apple phone
I need books to read
I'll wear Christmas pjs
I'll read Pete the Cat books
Emberley Rhumes:
I want pjs
I need some turkey
I'll wear Christmas outfits
I'll read about unicorns
Ellie Schrade:
I want a puppy
I need clothes to wear
I'll wear my Christmas pjs
I'll read Christmas books
Khade Sebree:
I want a dog
I need a Christmas shirt
I'll wear Christmas pjs
I'll read about silly animals
Ava Alnasery:
I want a dog
I need a rainbow tablet for learning
I'll wear Christmas shirts
I'll read a reindeer book
Dodge Jones:
I want a bike and music
I need clothes
I'll wear blue jeans and a jacket
I'll read robot books
Finley David:
I want a fairy catcher
I need new shoes
I'll wear polka dot Christmas pjs
I'll read Christmas books
Chance Eldridge:
I want cards!
I need clothes, Chief outfits!
I'll wear Christmas pjs
I'll read football books
Isabelle Isaacs:
Want: Yeti in My Spaghetti
Need: Whistle
Wear: Black sparkly shirt
Read: Grumpy Monkey
Lincoln Montoya:
I want a blue bike
I need a big truck - Paw Patrol
I'll wear Sonic clothes
I'll read A Blue Christmas Tree
Clint Walker:
I want a stuffed animal and Baby Yoda
I need headphones
I'll wear sweatpants
I'll read Pete the Cat books
Braxton McCallister:
I want a puppy
I need a Spider-man movie
I'll wear Captain America
I'll read Paw Patrol
Harper Woods:
I want a real piggy
I need a robot to clean my room
I'll wear a Christmas sweater
I'll read The Gingerbread Man
Mrs. Kathryn Rogers' class
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year...
I want purple camera, watch
I need new shoes
I'll wear warm clothes
I'll read a book - Junie B. Jones
Merry Christmas!
Love, Josie-Kate
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year...
I want iPhone
I need headphones to listen to some music
I'll wear warm elf clothes, like Elf on the Shelf
I'll read books about elves
Merry Christmas!
Love, Ashton
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year...
I want Barbie and a baby doll
I need warm clothes on
Merry Christmas!
Love, Anonymous
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year...
I want Barbie and a baby doll
I need a blanket
I'll wear warm clothes
I'll read an Elsa book
Merry Christmas!
Love, Myra
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year...
I want roller skates
I need desserts
I'll wear a watch
I'll read a unicorn book
Merry Christmas!
Love, Iva (with a heart and a smiley face)
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year...
I want an R.C. car
I need a new vacuum cleaner
I'll wear a rainbow jacket
I'll read about monster trucks
Merry Christmas!
Love, Eedahdaods
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year...
I want King Kong
I need a warm hat for my ears
I'll wear warm clothes
I'll read a dinosaur book
Merry Christmas!
Love, RJ
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year...
I want all the Elsa's
I need gloves
I'll wear warm clothes
I'll read about Elsa and Anna
Merry Christmas!
Love, Amy
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year...
I want a skateboard
I need an electric toothbrush
I'll wear shoes
I'll read princess books
Merry Christmas!
Love, Kathleen
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year...
I want a pink Jeep and a cat
I need flowers
I'll wear a long beautiful dress
I'll read Fancy Nancy
Merry Christmas!
Love, Paisley
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year...
I want Barbie dolls
I need shoes
I'll wear clothes
I'll read family books
Merry Christmas!
Love, Rowan
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year...
I want an iPhone 12
I need socks
I'll wear gold clothes
I'll read monkey books
Merry Christmas!
Love, Nash
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year...
I want a drone with a camera and a walkie talkie
I need shirts and pants
I'll wear warm shirts
I'll read Ham Biscuits
Merry Christmas!
Love, Fltqb
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year...
I want a drone
I need shoes
I'll wear shoes
I'll read a dinosaur book
Merry Christmas!
Love, Zahrih
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year...
I want a Barbie doll house
I need warm clothes
I'll wear boots
I'll read a Sophia book
Merry Christmas!
Love, Alexa
Mrs. Schroeder's class
Karma Wilson:
I want a Barbie Dream House
I need a new pair of shoes
I will wear necklaces
I will read a mermaid book from the library
Boston Marnett:
I want a Spider-man Imaginext set
I need a new book
I will wear a Spider-man mask
I will read a Transformer book
Samuel Barnes:
I want Splatoon 2 (Nintendo Switch game)
I need Geometry Dash
I will wear a Super Mario 3D World shirt
I will read a Sonic the Hedgehog comic book
Joseph Jackson:
I want a 4-wheeler
I need Mamaw to come home (she moved away)
I will wear Grinch pjs
I will read Jingle Bells
Navin Edwards:
I want a Spider-man truck
I need for shoes because I keep outgrowing them
I will wear handsome clothes
I will read a Christmas book
Maverick Henson:
I want a real phone (iPhone 14)
I need more family
I will wear more pjs
I will read Diary of Minecraft Zombie
Jett Thetford:
I want Marshall and his fire car (Paw Patrol)
I need a cup of water
I will wear my Christmas jammies (pjs)
I will read a Grinch book
Sebastian Emde:
I want a Golden Pokemon card set
I need new shoes
I will wear all new Nike stuff
I will read more pig books
Wren Ferguson:
I want a Barbie Dream House
I need a new pair of slippers
I will wear a Christmas outfit
I will read a princess book
Kason Ledbetter:
I want a Pokemon card set
I need new shoes
I will wear new shoes
I will read Pokemon books
Isabelle Haynes:
I want a makeup box for my makeup
I need a sparkly dress
I will wear sparkly shoes
I will read a unicorn book
Tatum Davis:
I want a Cheetah stuffy
I need makeup
I will wear earrings
I will read I Can Fly
Elijah Henry:
I want a train
I need new shoes
I will wear new clothes
I will read a train book
Natalie Galdmaz:
I want a unicorn house
I need new slippers
I will wear a pretty sparkly dress with a sweater
I will read a Pete the Cat book
Conleigh Garrison:
I want coloring books
I need a new blanket to go over my bed
I will wear a dress that has flowers on it
I will read a Barbie book
Finnigan Ferguson:
I want crafting supplies
I need clothes
I will wear a shirt
I will read a Paw Patrol book
Presley Taylor:
I want an Encanto doll house
I need new Christmas clothes
I will wear an elf costume
I will read an elf book
Kenneth Mauldin:
I want a giganotosaurus
I need a new toothbrush
I will wear T-Rex shirt
I will read a dinosaur book
Mrs. Shackelford's class
Dear Santa,
for Christmas this year...
I want a mini go kart
I need Paw Patrol pajamas
I'll wear a Christmas sweater
I'll read Santa is the Best
Love, Grayson Barnes
Dear Santa,
for Christmas this year...
I want a baby doll
I need a winter hat
I'll wear a sweater and pants
I'll read a book about a piggy
Love, Ariyah Brown
Dear Santa,
for Christmas this year...
I want a doll
I need new pajamas
I'll wear a Santa dress
I'll read a Trolls book
Love, Ayralynn Ferry
Dear Santa,
for Christmas this year...
I want a Minnie Mouse Color and Style purse
I need new pajamas
I'll wear a Santa dress
I'll read unicorn books
Love, Zamorah Fordham
Dear Santa,
for Christmas this year...
I want a tablet
I need new pink boots
I'll wear a Christmas shirt
I'll read a Santa book
Love, Naomi Ingram
Dear Santa,
for Christmas this year...
I want a toy bow and arrow
I need new pajamas
I'll wear my new pajamas
I'll read Magic Tree House books
Love, Cooper Jones
Dear Santa,
for Christmas this year...
I want a Rapunzel doll with a horse
I need a whistle
I'll wear a tie dye sweatshirt
I'll read a Christmas Cheer book
Love, Paisley Kendrick
Dear Santa,
for Christmas this year...
I want a new Trash Truck toy
I need a new pillow
I'll wear a Christmas sweater
I'll read a Daniel Tiger book
Love, Finley Kronkow
Dear Santa,
for Christmas this year...
I want some slime
I need new pajamas
I'll wear my Santa shirt
I'll read a Santa book
Love, Timothy Luper
Dear Santa,
for Christmas this year...
I want a skateboard
I need new shoes
I'll wear my Christmas pajamas
I'll read my Sneezy the Snowman book
Love, Calvin Minardi
Dear Santa,
for Christmas this year...
I want a stuffed animal
I need new shoes
I'll wear jammies
I'll read my Ms. Santa Claus book
Love, Adalee Morris
Dear Santa,
for Christmas this year...
I want Hot Wheels Monster Truck Volcano
I need some boots
I'll wear my Christmas clothes
I'll read a number flap book
Love, Emmett Morriss
Dear Santa,
for Christmas this year...
I want a hoverboard
I need new pajamas
I'll wear my LOL shirt
I'll read Pete the Cat
Love, Shaeleigh Nietzke
Dear Santa,
for Christmas this year...
I want a new car to drive
I need new pajamas
I'll wear Christmas shorts
I'll read an Elsa book
Love, Laikyn Noble
Dear Santa,
for Christmas this year...
I want a car toy
I need new shoes
I'll wear my pajamas
I'll read a Santa book
Love, Joziah Pyle
Dear Santa,
for Christmas this year...
I want a remote control robot that can talk
I need a Christmas book
I'll wear a reindeer sweater
I'll read an Elsa book
Love, Oaklee Roberts
Dear Santa,
for Christmas this year...
I want an RC car
I need new shoes
I'll wear a Christmas sweater
I'll read a real life book
Love, Merit Sizemore
Dear Santa,
for Christmas this year...
I want a miniature doll
I need a new Christmas dress
I'll wear a Christmas sweater
I'll read a Christmas book
Love, Layla Smith
Dear Santa,
for Christmas this year...
I want a Hot Wheels skateboard
I need a new bike
I'll wear my Christmas pajamas
I'll read dinosaur books
Love, Joshua Valenzuela-Alonso
Dear Santa,
for Christmas this year...
I want a Spider-man toy
I need a new Sonic shirt
I'll wear Grinch pajamas
I'll read Spider-man books
Love, Zade Wilson
Mrs. Tonya Stewart's class
Dear Santa,
My name is Kaiden. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.
I wish for a watch, RC car, and a remote control dragon!
Love, Kaiden
Dear Santa,
My name is Isaac. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice.
I wish for a toy, a cat, and a remote T-Rex!
Love, Isaac
Dear Santa,
My name is Wilder. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.
I wish for a piano, a real bird, and an axolotl!
Love, Wilder
Dear Santa,
My name is Mikey. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.
I wish for a dirt bike, a web shooter, and a hug from Santa!
Love, Mikey
Dear Santa,
My name is Emma. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.
I wish for an elf, a baby cat, and a phone.
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
My name is Maysie. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.
I wish for a ring, a watch, and a cat.
Love, Maysie
Dear Santa,
My name is Jacoby. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice.
I wish for a car, a trampoline, and food!
Love, Jacoby
Dear Santa,
My name is Ava. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.
I wish for a Squishmallow, an iPhone, and a laptop!
Love, Ava
Dear Santa,
My name is Abby. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice.
I wish for a pony, a pony, and a hug from Santa!
Love, Abby
Dear Santa,
My name is Piper. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.
I wish for a dirt bike, a play gun with bullets, and a real puppy!
Love, Piper
Dear Santa,
My name is Molly. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.
I wish for a baby cat, a stuffed puppy, and a baby girl doll!
Love, Molly
Dear Santa,
My name is Ari. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.
I wish for a bike, a cat, and a dog.
Love, Ari
Dear Santa,
My name is Cayse. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice.
I wish for a scooter, an RC car, and another RC car!
Love, Cayse
Dear Santa,
My name is Hattie. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice.
I wish for an elf, my family to have a good Christmas, and a camera!
Love, Hattie
Dear Santa,
My name is Blaze. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.
I wish for a Switch game, a dirt bike, and a cookie!
Love, Blaze
Dear Santa,
My name is Reagan. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice.
I wish for a Rapunzel doll, a big Ariel stuffie, and a dinosaur!
Love, Reagan
Dear Santa,
My name is Mila. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.
I wish for an American Girl doll, a bear stuffie, and a stuffed toy Santa Clause!
Love, Mila
Dear Santa,
My name is Jonah. I am 6 years. old. This year I have been nice.
I wish for a dinosaur toy, dinosaur snap hands, and a dinosaur stuffie!
Love, Jonah
Dear Santa,
My name is Carlos. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice.
I wish for a Batman and a dump truck.
Love, Carlos
Dear Santa,
My name is Paisleigh. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.
I wish for popcorn, popcorn, and popcorn!
Love, Paisleigh