Letters to Santa

Mrs. Jamie Bell's class

Dear Santa, for Christmas this year...

Amaya Cardenas:

I want a fairy doll

I need shoes

I will wear a dress

I will read a fairy book

Mason Clark:

I want a robot with a remote control

I need a gingerbread men

I will wear a Santa shirt and Santa pants

I will read a Christmas book

Zain Grigsby:

I want roller skates

I need medicine for my cough

I will wear Sonic the Hedgehog clothes

I will read Superman books

Kelby Hammond:

I want a brother

I need a sister (more sisters)

I will wear Sonic the Hedgehog clothes

I will read Batman books

Haizen Harvey:

I want toy building stuff

I need a new jacket that is fluffy inside

I will wear a new dinosaur shirt

I will read Rudolph the red nosed reindeer book

Parker Harvey:

I want a Batman blanket

I need to learn my letter sounds

I will wear Spiderman pajamas

I will read bear club books

Breelyn Henderson:

I want an American Girl doll

I need headphones for home

I will wear matching pjs for my American Girl doll

I will read Elsa books

Ryen Henson:

I want a phone

I need new pajamas

I will wear shorts

I will read cat and dog books

Whitney Jouett:

I want an LOL doll

I need a book

I will wear a dress

I will read horse books

Dylan Milloway:

I want a real phone

I need a computer

I will wear pajamas

I will read dragon books

London Roberts:

I want a poster for my wall

I need a Batman figure

I will wear jeans

I will read Batman books

Blaire Salinas:

I want a robot cat

I need a dog

I will wear a dress

I will read new books

Sophia Tapper:

I want a Bluey stuffed animal

I need school supplies

I will wear slippers

I will read new books

Millie Tinker:

I want Friendship bracelets

I need pencil sharpeners

I will wear dresses

I will read Christmas books

Emily Trahan:

I want a Monster Truck

I need a pencil sharpener

I will wear a hat

I will read a new book

Remington Foster:

I want a phone

I need a phone

I will wear Santa clothes

I will read new books

Mrs. Danelle Bounds' class

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want a Nintendo Switch

I need Christmas decorations for my room

I'll wear large socks

I'll read a Halloween book

Love, JT Snow

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want a Titanic toy

I need a new shoes

I'll wear a Titanic shirt

I'll read a Poseidon Ship book

Love, Cooper Arnold

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want a brand new iPad and lots of toys

I need a play kitchen

I'll wear fuzzy pajamas

I'll read about Thanksgiving

Love, Crozby Apple

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want a unicorn stuffy

I need new shoes for Mom

I'll wear a pretty dress for summer

I'll read books about the world and seasons

Love, Hadley McBurnett

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want a pink motorcycle

I need stuff for Mom and Dad

I'll wear Christmas pajamas

I'll read a Christmas book

Love, Ileigh Brandon

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want a mermaid swimsuit

I need a big swimming pool for me and my baby sister

I'll wear a mermaid shirt and sandals, and mermaid skirt

I'll read a Santa book

Love, Jennasis Townsend

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want a new unicorn stuffy

I need tools

I'll wear new cute clothes and a very warm coat

I'll read unicorn books

Love, Jenni Moore

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want a car

I need shoes

I'll wear a coat

I'll read a pumpkin book

Love, Jeremias Barrera

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want a Sonic the Hedgehog bike with no training wheels

I need a Sonic game

I'll wear a Sonic shirt

I'll read a book about Sonic the Hedgehog

Love, Lincoln Shaver

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want a Nintendo

I need a new Christmas decorations

I'll wear a new shirt

I'll read Elephant and Piggie books and dinosaurs

Love, Luca Huntington

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want a unicorn stuffy

I need a new something for my mom

I'll wear a beautiful dress for summer

I'll read a winter book

Love, Lyla Floyd

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want an owl

I need an animal

I'll wear gloves

I'll read a Cat and the Hat book

Love, Skyler Caldwell

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want a Marshall stuffy

I need a crafts for at home

I'll wear a new shoes

I'll read about Santa Claus

Love, Matthew Trimmell

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want a muldasaur

I need new pants

I'll wear new shoes

I'll read a Christmas book

Love, Noah Chavez

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want a Barbie that has a dog with it

I need new gloves

I'll wear Christmas pajamas

I'll read a Christmas book

Love, Oakley Ragsdale

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want a unicorn stuffed animal

I need a new blanket

I'll wear an Avengers shirt

I'll read a Christmas book

Love, Olivia Seay

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want a Elsa blanket

I need a presents

I'll wear a sweatpants

I'll read a Barbie book

Love, Paisley Woodward

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want a toy car for me to sit in

I need a baby doll

I'll wear a Sleeping Beauty costume

I'll read an Aurora books

Love, Phoebe Smith

Ms. Ashley DiFiore's class

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want Paw Patrol toys

I need cat toys for my cats

I'll wear a pink and blue jacket

I'll read a Minecraft book

Love, Owen Hunt

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want a Nintendo Switch

I need a new blanket

I'll wear new shoes

I'll read a dinosaur book

Love, Karson Robbins

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want a Cry Baby doll

I need a new coat

I'll wear new shoes

I'll read a pop-up book

Love, Isabel Stoecker

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want a pretty coloring book to color when I'm scared

I need a new pair of shoes

I'll wear a beautiful dress

I'll read a My Little Pony book

Love, Scarlet Wrath

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want a Lego Millennium Falcon

I need new shoes

I'll wear a scarf and gloves

I'll read a Disney book

Love, Ace Garza

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want a Pokemon fidget spinner

I need winter clothes

I'll wear handsome clothes

I'll read a superhero book

Love, Kaiden LeJeune

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want a Cry Baby doll

I need a blanket

I'll wear a JoJo bow

I'll read a unicorn book

Love, Mary Grace Holiman

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want new roller skates

I need a new shoes

I'll wear a butterfly sequin shirt (purple)

I'll read an Elsa book

Love, Julian Rubisch

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want Pokemon cards

I need some shorts

I'll wear new cowboy boots

I'll read a Christmas book

Love, Rylan Taylor

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want a Lego set

I need an apron and cutting board

I'll wear some new socks

I'll read a Ryan's World book

Love, Chevvii Ross

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want a Ryan egg

I need new tank tops

I'll wear boots

I'll read Ryan's World books

Love, Ruby Sanders

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want a teddy bear

I need new shoes

I'll wear Christmas pajamas

I'll read a Santa book

Love, Jalynn Talley

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want a Barbie house

I need new shoes

I'll wear a new shirt

I'll read a Disney book

Love, Paisley Allen

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want a bike

I need a new blanket

I'll wear a dress

I'll read a unicorn book

Love, Josie Everett

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want a yo-yo

I need a new blanket

I'll wear a sparkle shirt

I'll read a special Bible to bring to church

Love, Eli Stein

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want a stuffed bear

I need new shoes

I'll wear new gloves

I'll read a princess book

Love, Allie Eakins

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want an iPad

I need a blanket

I'll wear a new shirt

I'll read a snake book

Love, Kolten Burk

Dear Santa

for Christmas this year,

I want a doll

I need a little dress

I'll wear a new t-shirt

I'll read a Disney book

Love, Adriana Gonzalez

Mrs. Heidie Donalson's class

Timothy Allen:

I want an iPhone 14

I need a PlayStation

I'll wear pjs

I'll read Pete the Cat

Mackenzie McCandlis:

I want a dinosaur

I need an iPad

I'll wear my jacket

I'll read about dinosaurs

Kaylee Cook:

Dear Santa Clause,

I want Elsa

I need princess make up

I'll wear princess dresses

I'll read Anna and Elsa books

Merry Christmas, Love Kaylee

Phoenix Faster:

I want a Rolling Baby Alive

I need to celebrate with my family

I'll wear a Christmas dress

I'll read Wonder Woman books

Ryker Fraiser:

I want magnets to build with

I need toy experiments

I'll wear an elf outfit

I'll read about Santa and the Grinch

Hadleigh Kluver:

I want a Barbie pool and slide

I need boots

I'll wear Christmas pjs with Christmas trees

I'll read a Christmas book

Caroline Landry:

I want a mixer

I need some clothes

I'll wear my Christmas pjs

I'll read some animal books

Adelynn Lawson:

I want an Apple phone

I need books to read

I'll wear Christmas pjs

I'll read Pete the Cat books

Emberley Rhumes:

I want pjs

I need some turkey

I'll wear Christmas outfits

I'll read about unicorns

Ellie Schrade:

I want a puppy

I need clothes to wear

I'll wear my Christmas pjs

I'll read Christmas books

Khade Sebree:

I want a dog

I need a Christmas shirt

I'll wear Christmas pjs

I'll read about silly animals

Ava Alnasery:

I want a dog

I need a rainbow tablet for learning

I'll wear Christmas shirts

I'll read a reindeer book

Dodge Jones:

I want a bike and music

I need clothes

I'll wear blue jeans and a jacket

I'll read robot books

Finley David:

I want a fairy catcher

I need new shoes

I'll wear polka dot Christmas pjs

I'll read Christmas books

Chance Eldridge:

I want cards!

I need clothes, Chief outfits!

I'll wear Christmas pjs

I'll read football books

Isabelle Isaacs:

Want: Yeti in My Spaghetti

Need: Whistle

Wear: Black sparkly shirt

Read: Grumpy Monkey

Lincoln Montoya:

I want a blue bike

I need a big truck - Paw Patrol

I'll wear Sonic clothes

I'll read A Blue Christmas Tree

Clint Walker:

I want a stuffed animal and Baby Yoda

I need headphones

I'll wear sweatpants

I'll read Pete the Cat books

Braxton McCallister:

I want a puppy

I need a Spider-man movie

I'll wear Captain America

I'll read Paw Patrol

Harper Woods:

I want a real piggy

I need a robot to clean my room

I'll wear a Christmas sweater

I'll read The Gingerbread Man

Mrs. Kathryn Rogers' class

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year...

I want purple camera, watch

I need new shoes

I'll wear warm clothes

I'll read a book - Junie B. Jones

Merry Christmas!

Love, Josie-Kate

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year...

I want iPhone

I need headphones to listen to some music

I'll wear warm elf clothes, like Elf on the Shelf

I'll read books about elves

Merry Christmas!

Love, Ashton

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year...

I want Barbie and a baby doll

I need warm clothes on

Merry Christmas!

Love, Anonymous

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year...

I want Barbie and a baby doll

I need a blanket

I'll wear warm clothes

I'll read an Elsa book

Merry Christmas!

Love, Myra

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year...

I want roller skates

I need desserts

I'll wear a watch

I'll read a unicorn book

Merry Christmas!

Love, Iva (with a heart and a smiley face)

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year...

I want an R.C. car

I need a new vacuum cleaner

I'll wear a rainbow jacket

I'll read about monster trucks

Merry Christmas!

Love, Eedahdaods

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year...

I want King Kong

I need a warm hat for my ears

I'll wear warm clothes

I'll read a dinosaur book

Merry Christmas!

Love, RJ

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year...

I want all the Elsa's

I need gloves

I'll wear warm clothes

I'll read about Elsa and Anna

Merry Christmas!

Love, Amy

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year...

I want a skateboard

I need an electric toothbrush

I'll wear shoes

I'll read princess books

Merry Christmas!

Love, Kathleen

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year...

I want a pink Jeep and a cat

I need flowers

I'll wear a long beautiful dress

I'll read Fancy Nancy

Merry Christmas!

Love, Paisley

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year...

I want Barbie dolls

I need shoes

I'll wear clothes

I'll read family books

Merry Christmas!

Love, Rowan

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year...

I want an iPhone 12

I need socks

I'll wear gold clothes

I'll read monkey books

Merry Christmas!

Love, Nash

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year...

I want a drone with a camera and a walkie talkie

I need shirts and pants

I'll wear warm shirts

I'll read Ham Biscuits

Merry Christmas!

Love, Fltqb

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year...

I want a drone

I need shoes

I'll wear shoes

I'll read a dinosaur book

Merry Christmas!

Love, Zahrih

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year...

I want a Barbie doll house

I need warm clothes

I'll wear boots

I'll read a Sophia book

Merry Christmas!

Love, Alexa

Mrs. Schroeder's class

Karma Wilson:

I want a Barbie Dream House

I need a new pair of shoes

I will wear necklaces

I will read a mermaid book from the library

Boston Marnett:

I want a Spider-man Imaginext set

I need a new book

I will wear a Spider-man mask

I will read a Transformer book

Samuel Barnes:

I want Splatoon 2 (Nintendo Switch game)

I need Geometry Dash

I will wear a Super Mario 3D World shirt

I will read a Sonic the Hedgehog comic book

Joseph Jackson:

I want a 4-wheeler

I need Mamaw to come home (she moved away)

I will wear Grinch pjs

I will read Jingle Bells

Navin Edwards:

I want a Spider-man truck

I need for shoes because I keep outgrowing them

I will wear handsome clothes

I will read a Christmas book

Maverick Henson:

I want a real phone (iPhone 14)

I need more family

I will wear more pjs

I will read Diary of Minecraft Zombie

Jett Thetford:

I want Marshall and his fire car (Paw Patrol)

I need a cup of water

I will wear my Christmas jammies (pjs)

I will read a Grinch book

Sebastian Emde:

I want a Golden Pokemon card set

I need new shoes

I will wear all new Nike stuff

I will read more pig books

Wren Ferguson:

I want a Barbie Dream House

I need a new pair of slippers

I will wear a Christmas outfit

I will read a princess book

Kason Ledbetter:

I want a Pokemon card set

I need new shoes

I will wear new shoes

I will read Pokemon books

Isabelle Haynes:

I want a makeup box for my makeup

I need a sparkly dress

I will wear sparkly shoes

I will read a unicorn book

Tatum Davis:

I want a Cheetah stuffy

I need makeup

I will wear earrings

I will read I Can Fly

Elijah Henry:

I want a train

I need new shoes

I will wear new clothes

I will read a train book

Natalie Galdmaz:

I want a unicorn house

I need new slippers

I will wear a pretty sparkly dress with a sweater

I will read a Pete the Cat book

Conleigh Garrison:

I want coloring books

I need a new blanket to go over my bed

I will wear a dress that has flowers on it

I will read a Barbie book

Finnigan Ferguson:

I want crafting supplies

I need clothes

I will wear a shirt

I will read a Paw Patrol book

Presley Taylor:

I want an Encanto doll house

I need new Christmas clothes

I will wear an elf costume

I will read an elf book

Kenneth Mauldin:

I want a giganotosaurus

I need a new toothbrush

I will wear T-Rex shirt

I will read a dinosaur book

Mrs. Shackelford's class

Dear Santa,

for Christmas this year...

I want a mini go kart

I need Paw Patrol pajamas

I'll wear a Christmas sweater

I'll read Santa is the Best

Love, Grayson Barnes

Dear Santa,

for Christmas this year...

I want a baby doll

I need a winter hat

I'll wear a sweater and pants

I'll read a book about a piggy

Love, Ariyah Brown

Dear Santa,

for Christmas this year...

I want a doll

I need new pajamas

I'll wear a Santa dress

I'll read a Trolls book

Love, Ayralynn Ferry

Dear Santa,

for Christmas this year...

I want a Minnie Mouse Color and Style purse

I need new pajamas

I'll wear a Santa dress

I'll read unicorn books

Love, Zamorah Fordham

Dear Santa,

for Christmas this year...

I want a tablet

I need new pink boots

I'll wear a Christmas shirt

I'll read a Santa book

Love, Naomi Ingram

Dear Santa,

for Christmas this year...

I want a toy bow and arrow

I need new pajamas

I'll wear my new pajamas

I'll read Magic Tree House books

Love, Cooper Jones

Dear Santa,

for Christmas this year...

I want a Rapunzel doll with a horse

I need a whistle

I'll wear a tie dye sweatshirt

I'll read a Christmas Cheer book

Love, Paisley Kendrick

Dear Santa,

for Christmas this year...

I want a new Trash Truck toy

I need a new pillow

I'll wear a Christmas sweater

I'll read a Daniel Tiger book

Love, Finley Kronkow

Dear Santa,

for Christmas this year...

I want some slime

I need new pajamas

I'll wear my Santa shirt

I'll read a Santa book

Love, Timothy Luper

Dear Santa,

for Christmas this year...

I want a skateboard

I need new shoes

I'll wear my Christmas pajamas

I'll read my Sneezy the Snowman book

Love, Calvin Minardi

Dear Santa,

for Christmas this year...

I want a stuffed animal

I need new shoes

I'll wear jammies

I'll read my Ms. Santa Claus book

Love, Adalee Morris

Dear Santa,

for Christmas this year...

I want Hot Wheels Monster Truck Volcano

I need some boots

I'll wear my Christmas clothes

I'll read a number flap book

Love, Emmett Morriss

Dear Santa,

for Christmas this year...

I want a hoverboard

I need new pajamas

I'll wear my LOL shirt

I'll read Pete the Cat

Love, Shaeleigh Nietzke

Dear Santa,

for Christmas this year...

I want a new car to drive

I need new pajamas

I'll wear Christmas shorts

I'll read an Elsa book

Love, Laikyn Noble

Dear Santa,

for Christmas this year...

I want a car toy

I need new shoes

I'll wear my pajamas

I'll read a Santa book

Love, Joziah Pyle

Dear Santa,

for Christmas this year...

I want a remote control robot that can talk

I need a Christmas book

I'll wear a reindeer sweater

I'll read an Elsa book

Love, Oaklee Roberts

Dear Santa,

for Christmas this year...

I want an RC car

I need new shoes

I'll wear a Christmas sweater

I'll read a real life book

Love, Merit Sizemore

Dear Santa,

for Christmas this year...

I want a miniature doll

I need a new Christmas dress

I'll wear a Christmas sweater

I'll read a Christmas book

Love, Layla Smith

Dear Santa,

for Christmas this year...

I want a Hot Wheels skateboard

I need a new bike

I'll wear my Christmas pajamas

I'll read dinosaur books

Love, Joshua Valenzuela-Alonso

Dear Santa,

for Christmas this year...

I want a Spider-man toy

I need a new Sonic shirt

I'll wear Grinch pajamas

I'll read Spider-man books

Love, Zade Wilson

Mrs. Tonya Stewart's class

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaiden. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.

I wish for a watch, RC car, and a remote control dragon!

Love, Kaiden

Dear Santa,

My name is Isaac. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice.

I wish for a toy, a cat, and a remote T-Rex!

Love, Isaac

Dear Santa,

My name is Wilder. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.

I wish for a piano, a real bird, and an axolotl!

Love, Wilder

Dear Santa,

My name is Mikey. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.

I wish for a dirt bike, a web shooter, and a hug from Santa!

Love, Mikey

Dear Santa,

My name is Emma. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.

I wish for an elf, a baby cat, and a phone.

Love, Emma

Dear Santa,

My name is Maysie. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.

I wish for a ring, a watch, and a cat.

Love, Maysie

Dear Santa,

My name is Jacoby. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice.

I wish for a car, a trampoline, and food!

Love, Jacoby

Dear Santa,

My name is Ava. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.

I wish for a Squishmallow, an iPhone, and a laptop!

Love, Ava

Dear Santa,

My name is Abby. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice.

I wish for a pony, a pony, and a hug from Santa!

Love, Abby

Dear Santa,

My name is Piper. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.

I wish for a dirt bike, a play gun with bullets, and a real puppy!

Love, Piper

Dear Santa,

My name is Molly. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.

I wish for a baby cat, a stuffed puppy, and a baby girl doll!

Love, Molly

Dear Santa,

My name is Ari. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.

I wish for a bike, a cat, and a dog.

Love, Ari

Dear Santa,

My name is Cayse. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice.

I wish for a scooter, an RC car, and another RC car!

Love, Cayse

Dear Santa,

My name is Hattie. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice.

I wish for an elf, my family to have a good Christmas, and a camera!

Love, Hattie

Dear Santa,

My name is Blaze. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.

I wish for a Switch game, a dirt bike, and a cookie!

Love, Blaze

Dear Santa,

My name is Reagan. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice.

I wish for a Rapunzel doll, a big Ariel stuffie, and a dinosaur!

Love, Reagan

Dear Santa,

My name is Mila. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.

I wish for an American Girl doll, a bear stuffie, and a stuffed toy Santa Clause!

Love, Mila

Dear Santa,

My name is Jonah. I am 6 years. old. This year I have been nice.

I wish for a dinosaur toy, dinosaur snap hands, and a dinosaur stuffie!

Love, Jonah

Dear Santa,

My name is Carlos. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice.

I wish for a Batman and a dump truck.

Love, Carlos

Dear Santa,

My name is Paisleigh. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice.

I wish for popcorn, popcorn, and popcorn!

Love, Paisleigh