Joyful, swinging Christmas tunes ring out

The Pea Ridge High School Blackhawk Band presented its Christmas concert under the direction of band director Chris Shelby Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the PRHS Performing Arts Center.

Pieces performed included "Fanfare prelude on Ode to Joy," "Polar Express," Jingle Bells Swing" and "Sleigh Ride."

Shelby credited band staff with the band's skill, specifically naming Matt McCool, junior high school band director; Sara Beth Eubanks, choir director and color guard coordinator; Heather Thompson, PRIS music teachers and PRHS percussion instructor; and Felicia Pfluger, PRHS percussion and drumline technician.

Junior High band members who were named to the All Region Jr. High Band were recognized. They include:

1st Band:

• Rees Kelley, 7th chair trumpet

• Parker Eichler, 4th chair euphonium

2nd Band:

• Braden Baggett, 1st chair clarinet

• Chloe Weiser, 8th chair trumpet

• Noah Darnell, 4th chair euphonium

• Grayson Hixson, 4th chair tuba

• Eion Fryar, 7th chair tuba

• Sawyer Bowen, 1st chair percussion

• Luke Rowlee, 8th chair percussion

• Hunter Rowlee, 1st clarinet alternate

• Boston Powell, 1st trombone alternate

Band members include:

Flute: Abbey Canaday, Mare Christensen, Ava Clark, Loren Enke, Violet Johnson, Kenadee Kary, Emmaleigh Mitchell, Erika Oxford and Paige Titsworth;

Clarinet: Braden Baggett, Emily Burhus, Kaine Cray, Ethan Curtis, Wyatt Dodson, Emma. Franklin, Elise Kelley, Graysi Robertson, Ricky Rowlee and Levi Watkins;

Bass clarinet: Hunter Sims;

Alto saxophone: Michael Menjivar and Jasmine Taylor;

Tenor saxophone: Halen Wallace;

Baritone saxophone: Jackson Turner;

Trumpet: Hailey Good, Rees Kelley Nicholas Landis, Croix Licause, Talbert Reynolds, Hannah Richter, Inri Roa, Adam Rogers, Elliot Towner and Logan Tucker;

French horn: Joshua McCaslin, Autumn Simrell and Tristen Williams;

Trombone: Tait Allen, Warren Bowman, Daniel Darnell, Kaleb Frost, Samuel Huston, Caleb Johnson, Carrieanne Nixon, Boston Powell and Presten Wheeless;

Euphonium: Ayden Chistensen, Owen Clark, Lilly Dunn and Connor Gartrell;

Tuba: Eion Fryar, Jonathan Ortiz, Nicholas Shepherd and Morgan Wright; and

Percussion: Alissa Braley Aaron Burhus, Cole Cray, Kade Frieden, Kenny Hambrick, Bryar Lipscomb, Olivia Moeckel, Avery Moore, Jonah Murphy, Landon Nida, Ethan Roughton, Luke Rowlee, Kinley Simpson, tucker Simrell, Patricia Thorpe, Heath Weible and Hailey Westline.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard From left, Boston Powell, Sam Huston, Carrieanne Nixon and Halen Wallace were som of the musicians in the Pea Ridge bands Christmas concert Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the fine arts center at Pea Ridge High School.



