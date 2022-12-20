Holiday Tournament begins Tuesday

The second annual Lady Blackhawk Holiday Invitational will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27, through Thursday, Dec. 29, in Blackhawk Arena.

"We're bringing some of the best basketball teams around the state and northwest Arkansas -- and out of the state -- and highlighting just how good our teams are," head coach Heath Neal said. "We give all our basketball fans a top-notch tournament everyone is proud of."

"It's a great tournament for our kids leading into conference play in January. It helps us get prepared for our tough conference.

"We're super blessed to have C.R. Crawford as our main sponsor and we're proud of the facility they built and now we get to highlight it and show it off to teams around the state and neighboring states to show everybody our amazing facility that we're extremely proud of," Neal said.

The first game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday between Mammoth Springs and Providence.

The second game is 4 p.m. between Viola and Mena.

Game 3 is at 5:30 p.m. between Star City and Fort Smith.

The fourth game is at 7 p.m. between Pea Ridge and Grapeland, Texas.

Wednesday's games are at 2:30, 4, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Thursday's games are at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The main sponsor is C.R. Crawford.