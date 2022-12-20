Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

Ashley E. Barnes, 22, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Harley A. Berckefeldt, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Amber N. Branson, 37, failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed

Diana Bray, 61, animal regulations City Ord. 314, dismissed; animal regulations City Ord. 314, dismissed

Kaylee C. Bull, 18, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; imprudent driving City Ord.139, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Anthony A. Campbell, 45, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Enrique Cardenas-Armenteros, 31, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Brody Garrett Carney, 19, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Josiah T. Cochran, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Edward Shane Curnett, 42, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Anthony W. Dale, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Bradley G. Deshields, 24, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty

Lisa M. Gillis, 60, fictitious tags, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Jason A. Harris, 52, speeding , bond forfeit

Summer D. Henry, 32, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Billy R. Hooten, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Hannah Rose Horton, 21, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Orel Junior Hurtado, 22, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit

Kerry L. Kemp, 25, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit

Jeannie M. Kenly., 40, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Samuel Allen Laskowski, 25, speeding , bond forfeit

Jeffery Lather, 33, driving while intoxicated, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Ryan Taylor Law, 18, fictitious tags, guilty

Kolton Bane McDevitt, 22, no insurance proof present, guilty

Zachary R. McIntire, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Samantha Morrill, 20, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Rebecca Dianne Pierce, 24, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty

Isaac Raya, 19, speeding , bond forfeit

Matthew J. Robinson, 53, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit; driving with no vehicle or trailer tags, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Whitney Rochelle Robinson, 30, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Stephanie F. Sears, 41, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Brandi Short, 26, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Garrett J. Smeltzer, 22, use of a wireless phone in a school zone, bond forfeit

Brandi Jade Snook, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Toby Dale Swift, 24, speeding , guilty

Carol Ann Thompson, 46, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Joshua D. Torrey, 38, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Holli Brooke Waterman, 18, speeding , bond forfeit

Jeffrey Jay York, 56, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty