Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
Ashley E. Barnes, 22, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Harley A. Berckefeldt, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Amber N. Branson, 37, failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed
Diana Bray, 61, animal regulations City Ord. 314, dismissed; animal regulations City Ord. 314, dismissed
Kaylee C. Bull, 18, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; imprudent driving City Ord.139, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed
Anthony A. Campbell, 45, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Enrique Cardenas-Armenteros, 31, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Brody Garrett Carney, 19, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Josiah T. Cochran, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Edward Shane Curnett, 42, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Anthony W. Dale, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Bradley G. Deshields, 24, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty
Lisa M. Gillis, 60, fictitious tags, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Jason A. Harris, 52, speeding , bond forfeit
Summer D. Henry, 32, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Billy R. Hooten, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Hannah Rose Horton, 21, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Orel Junior Hurtado, 22, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit
Kerry L. Kemp, 25, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit
Jeannie M. Kenly., 40, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Samuel Allen Laskowski, 25, speeding , bond forfeit
Jeffery Lather, 33, driving while intoxicated, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Ryan Taylor Law, 18, fictitious tags, guilty
Kolton Bane McDevitt, 22, no insurance proof present, guilty
Zachary R. McIntire, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Samantha Morrill, 20, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Rebecca Dianne Pierce, 24, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty
Isaac Raya, 19, speeding , bond forfeit
Matthew J. Robinson, 53, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit; driving with no vehicle or trailer tags, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Whitney Rochelle Robinson, 30, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Stephanie F. Sears, 41, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Brandi Short, 26, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Garrett J. Smeltzer, 22, use of a wireless phone in a school zone, bond forfeit
Brandi Jade Snook, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Toby Dale Swift, 24, speeding , guilty
Carol Ann Thompson, 46, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Joshua D. Torrey, 38, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Holli Brooke Waterman, 18, speeding , bond forfeit
Jeffrey Jay York, 56, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty