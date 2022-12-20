Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
BENTON COUNTY
Dec. 5
Diego's Mexican Grill
150 S. Curtis Ave., Suites B & C, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: No hand soap at the kitchen handwashing sink.
Noncritical violations: Employee eating in the warewashing area. The menu lacks asterisking by the food items.
Pea Ridge Cafe
467 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Boxes of gravy mix stored on the kitchen floor.
Rainbow House Asian Bistro
143 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.
Dec. 6
Viva El Taco Mexican Grill
1024 Slack St., Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Carton of raw shell eggs stored on a wire shelf over ready-to-eat food. Some black debris in the ice machine. Chicken in prep table refrigerator at 47 degrees and pico de gallo at 48 degrees in the prep table.
Dec. 9
The Smackin Shack
16015 Skyline Drive, Garfield
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.