Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Dec. 5

Diego's Mexican Grill

150 S. Curtis Ave., Suites B & C, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: No hand soap at the kitchen handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: Employee eating in the warewashing area. The menu lacks asterisking by the food items.

Pea Ridge Cafe

467 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Boxes of gravy mix stored on the kitchen floor.

Rainbow House Asian Bistro

143 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Dec. 6

Viva El Taco Mexican Grill

1024 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Carton of raw shell eggs stored on a wire shelf over ready-to-eat food. Some black debris in the ice machine. Chicken in prep table refrigerator at 47 degrees and pico de gallo at 48 degrees in the prep table.

Dec. 9

The Smackin Shack

16015 Skyline Drive, Garfield

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.