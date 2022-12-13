Two women killed in crashes

There were two fatalities in northeast Benton County this past week.

A Eureka Springs woman was killed in a one-vehicle collision Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Leslee Holt, 75, was eastbound on U.S. Hwy. 62 about 6:30 p.m. in a 2017 Jeep when she ran off the road to the right and impacted a tree.

Emergency personnel from Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire-EMS Department and Arkansas State Police responded.

The weather conditions were foggy and rainy; road conditions were wet.

On Friday, Dec. 9, a Pea Ridge woman was killed shortly after 5 p.m. in her driveway when she exited her vehicle to retrieve her mail and her vehicle (a 2019 Ford Edge) began to roll backward entrapping then dragging her, according to the Arkansas State Police report.

Emergency personnel from the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department responded to the scene on south Ark. Hwy. 94.