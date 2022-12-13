Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 50

Thursday, Dec. 14, 1972

Santa Claus is scheduled to make a pre-Christmas visit to Pea Ridge Saturday, Dec. 16. His visit is co-sponsored by Beta Alpha Chapter, ESA, and the Chamber of Commerce.

Sixty new homes were built in the city of Pea Ridge during the year 1972 and 18 are under construction at the present time.

The Pea Ridge Jr. Blackhawks defeated the Greenland team Tuesday by a score of 22 to 19. Randy Prophet was high point man for the Hawks with 10 points.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 50

Wednesday, Dec. 15, 1982

A shopping mall may be in the future for the middle of Garfield. The proposal was presented before the Garfield Town Council Friday by Scott Hardin and Paul Waskiewicz.

Gateway Rural Water District has received word from Congressman John Paul Hammerschmidt that the Farmers Home Administration has put a high priority on the district's request for funds and approval may come this fiscal year.

The Battlefield Restaurant at the intersection of U.S. 62 and Ark. 72, Coddling Corner, has been sold to Ben and Helen Bostwick Sr., of Weatherford, Okla.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 50

Thursday, Dec. 17, 1992

Pea Ridge School superintendent Marvin Higginbottom said that he has learned that a School Board member who was elected to the Legislature last month can serve in both positions. School Board member Randy Bryant was elected to the Arkansas House of Representatives.

Pending the approval of the Pea Ridge City Council's allowing of a modular home in the city limits, the Pea Ridge Board of Education agreed Monday to move ahead with plans to allow the Benton County Head Start program to use an area by the football field.

The sights and sounds of a Civil War Christmas will come alive at Pea Ridge National Military Park.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 50

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2002

The 2002 Pea ridge Christmas parade, combined with a festive tree lighting ceremony, unofficially opened the holiday season for local residents.

David Glaser told a group of Pea Ridge citizens that the city is in a position to control its future as he presented the final report of his students study of Pea Ridge's future with their community design.

Ice and snow gave Pea Ridgers their first real taste of winter Wednesday Dec. 4, as power lines in town covered with ice shut off power from 3:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 50

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2012

Saving $1.5 million, School Board members approved selling bonds to the lowest bidder, Raymond James & Associates Inc. for 2.3% upon the recommendation from Dan Lovelady with First Security Beardsley Public Finance.

A permit to sell beer and win at EZ Mart has been presented to Mayor Jackie Crabtree and to the Alcohol Beverage Control Division.

Two of four business operating out of the corner lot at Slack and Weston streets do not have a current license from the state to operate, according to state records.

Just over a year ago, the Pea Ridge Historical Society leased the S.E.E.K. building from Pea Ridge schools. The little white building on the downtown school campus, also known earlier generations as the old lunchroom, to develop a Pea Ridge School Heritage Center.