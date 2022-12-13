Sign in
Public Officials

December 13, 2022 at 5:00 a.m.

Benton County Officials Executive Departments

• Judge Barry J. Moehring (R), Administration Bldg., 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1000; [email protected]; Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Assessor Roderick Grieve, Administration Bldg., 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1033; [email protected]; Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Treasurer Deanna Ratcliffe (R), Administration Bldg., 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1018; [email protected]; Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Collector Gloria Peterson (R), Administration Bldg., 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1040; [email protected]; Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Circuit Clerk and Recorder Brenda DeShields (R), Benton County Courthouse, 102 N.E. A St., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1015, recorder's office 479-271-1017; [email protected]; Filing documents: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• County Clerk Betsy Harrell, Administration Bldg., 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1013; [email protected]; Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Sheriff Shawn Holloway, Benton County Sheriff, 1300 SW 14th St., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1008; [email protected]; Hours: Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

• Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith, Circuit Courts Buildings, 102 N.E. A St., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1030; [email protected]; Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• County Coroner Daniel Oxford, Administration Bldg., 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-621-0223; [email protected]

Arkansas Governor

• Asa Hutchinson (R), State Capitol, 500 Woodlane Street, State Capitol Room 250, Little Rock, AR 72201; 501-682-2345, fax 501-682-3597; www.governor.arkansas.gov

Arkansas Lieutenant Governor

• Tim Griffin (R), State Capitol, 500 Woodlane Street, Suite 270, Little Rock, AR 72201-1061; 501-682-2144, fax 501-682-2894; www.ltgovernor.arkansas.gov

Arkansas Attorney General

• Leslie Rutledge (R), 323 Center St., Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201; 501-682-2007 or 800-482-8982; www.ag.arkansas.gov

Arkansas Senate

Main number: 501-682-6107

Address: State Capitol, 500 Woodlane Street, Suite 320, Little Rock, AR 72201

Website: www.arkansas.gov/senate

• Sen. Cecile Bledsoe (R), District 3, 709 Sky Mountain Drive, Rogers, AR 72757; 479-636-2115; [email protected]

• Sen. Jim Hendren (R), District 2, 1607 Highway 72 S.E., Gravette, AR 72736; 479-787-6222; [email protected]

• Sen. Bart Hester (R), District 1, 105 Lillard Lane, Cave Springs, AR 72718; 479-531-4176; [email protected]

Arkansas House of Representatives

Main number: 501-682-7771 (Out of session); 501-682-6211 (In session)

Address: State Capitol, 350 Woodlane Street, Little Rock, AR 72201

Website: www.arkansashouse.org

• Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R), District 87, 1327 Elm Springs Road, Springdale, AR 72762; 479-957-1959; [email protected]

• Rep. Megan Godfrey (D), District 89, 500 Janet St., Springdale AR 72762-5045; [email protected]

• Rep. Jana Della Rosa (R), District 90, 5409 S. Pleasant Way, Rogers, AR 72758; 479-236-3060; [email protected]

• Rep. Dan M. Douglas (R), District 91, 6251 SW Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville, AR 72712; 479-619-9231; [email protected]

• Rep. Gayla Hendren McKenzie (R), District 92, 18134 Highway 72 SE, Gravette, AR 72736-8735; 479-787-6500; [email protected]

• Rep. Jim Dotson (R), District 93, P.O. Box 651, Bentonville, AR 72712; 479-222-1234; [email protected]

• Rep. Rebecca Petty (R), District 94, 1209 North Wren Drive, Rogers, AR 72756; 479-621-3464; [email protected]

• Rep. Austin McCollum (R), District 95, P.O. Box 1372, Bentonville, AR 72712; 479-426-4141; [email protected]

• Rep. Grant Hodges (R), District 96, P.O. Box 2607, Rogers, AR 72757; 479-381-9091; [email protected]

U.S. Presidency

• President Joseph R. Biden, (D), The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington, D.C. 20500; 202-456-1111; [email protected]

• Vice President Kamala Harris, (D), The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington, D.C. 20500; 202-456-1111; [email protected]

U.S. Senate--Arkansas Representatives --www.senate.gov

• Sen. John Boozman, (R), 141 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510; 202-224-4843; fax 202-228-1371; Arkansas office, 213 West Monroe, Suite N, Lowell, AR 72745, 202-725-0400, Fax: 202-725-0400; www.boozman.senate.gov/public

• Sen. Tom Cotton, (R), 124 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510; 202-224-2353, 202-259-9602; Arkansas office, 1108 South Old Missouri Road Suite B, Springdale, AR 72764; 479-751-0879; fax 479-927-1092; www.cotton.senate.gov

U.S. House of Representatives --Arkansas Representative --www.house.gov

• Rep. Steve Womack, 3rd Congressional District, 2412 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515, 202-225-4301, fax 202-225-5713; Rogers District Office, 3333 Pinnacle Hills, Suite 120, Rogers, AR 72758, 479-464-0446, Fax: 479-464-0063; Hours: 8 to 5 p.m. Central

Print Headline: Public Officials

