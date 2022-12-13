Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Thursday, Nov. 10

12:27 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on D.J. Duval Drive in reference to a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was a 2019 white Nissan Frontier.

Sunday, Nov. 27

11:08 a.m. Police were dispatched to McDonald's in reference to an indencency/lewdness call. Multiple callers reported a naked man running around from McDonalds, towards Wendy's, to the Fire Department and to EZ Mart. Police found him by a tree behind Starner Tax Group. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Morgan Scott Birch, 37, Pea Ridge, in connection with disorderly conduct.