OPINION: Uprooting and replanting habits is possible

I pulled up an oak tree today.

Yes, that's what I said.

No, I did not cut it down.

It was only about four inches tall. The roots were descending from one the end of the acorn from which it sprouted and the minuscule tree ascended above the dirt. That tiny tree had been hidden in one of the houseplants that enjoyed the spring and summer weather on the deck.

In pulling that little plant out of the ground, I was struck by the analogy of parenting and of self-discipline.

Recently, one of my sons worked diligently with a chain saw to cut down a huge dead oak. I stood nearby watching and praying for his safety.

There was a big difference in the ease with which the two oak trees were dealt.

So, too, there is a tremendous difference in dealing with character traits and habits.

First and foremost, avoiding the taking root is the best way in which to avoid bad character. Just like taking the acorns out of the potted plant before they sprout.

But, uprooting the offending habit while it's still fresh is much easier than quitting after it's become deeply entrenched.

Discerning good and bad habits is the first step in determining which habits to build and which to eradicate.

In a culture that avoids stating moral rights and wrongs or absolutes, that may be difficult for those who were not raised in homes with strong guidelines.

There are several qualities that most people will agree are necessary.

Honesty, integrity, punctuality, responsibility, cooperativeness (team work), consideration of others are just a few qualities that are appreciated in polite society and benefit the functions of homes, businesses and governments.

Adults should inculcate those qualities within themselves and instill them within their children. It's much easier done when children are young, than when they're older, but it's not impossible.

If you recognize within yourself a character quality or habit that you (or those who love you) realize is detrimental, then you can commit to eradicating it and replacing it with new, good qualities.

You can "teach and old dog new tricks" but it's more difficult and time consuming. And if you're the "old dog," be patient with yourself as you change your habits.

