Officer Apple memorial unveiled

Under a gray cloudy sky Monday, Dec. 12, Pea Ridge Police Chief stood just a few feet from where Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple died 534 days before -- Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Hahn opened the ceremony to unveil the replica of a permanent memorial which will soon be installed saying: "We're here today because a tragic event happened right here in this parking lot a year and a half ago ... that was the day that Kevin Apple lost his life while he was serving this community.

"It was tragic for me.

"It was tragic for men and women of the Police Department.

"It was tragic for our brothers and sisters of the Fire Department and for all of the guys who helped.

"It was tragic for our community... the scars and the pain are still there," Hahn said. "One thing we wanted to do was keep Kevin Apple's memory alive forever. I expect his memory will long outlast me. No one will ever forget his sacrifice."

"Not only did he sacrifice that day, but he spent 23 years serving as a law enforcement officer, so he made a lot of sacrifices in 23 years time. That day was the ultimate sacrifice when he gave his life when serving his community."

"I retired his number immediately so no one will ever be 1212 again ... he'll always be on our roster," Hahn said.

The date of 12.12 was proclaimed by both the county and city government as Kevin Apple Day.

"The blue lights are amazing," Hahn said, referring to the blue light bulbs on porches throughout the community. "Pilots still tell me they see the blue haze over Pea Ridge when flying at night."

Two apple trees -- the Arkansas Black and a Delicious -- were planted on either side of the memorial stone.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree said: "I want to personally thank everyone who has helped us get through this. It's been a tough time for our police officers, fire department and our city ... this is something that shouldn't happen in Pea Ridge, Ark., but it did. But it also showed how strong and how resilient Pea Ridge is."

Law enforcement officers from the Arkansas State Police, Little Flock Police, Centerton Police, Rogers Police, Benton County Sheriff's Office joined Pea Ridge officers, members of the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department and city employees and residents to pay their respects to the memory of Apple.

The memorial stone will be made of black granite and will have an apple-shaped hole through the top center of it, which Hahn said he hopes will cast an apple-shaped shadow on the ground nearby when the sun shines through the hole.

The front of the monument states: In memory of Officer Kevin Apple; EOW: Saturday, June 26, 2021; Pea Ridge Police Department.

On the back, is a poem written by a fellow officer who preferred to remain anonymous.

Hahn thanked Equity Bank and White Oak for allowing the memorial to be constructed on the property between the two businesses. He said the memorial is being paid for by donors including Tony Young with ATTC Lawn Care (who did the landscaping), the Creeks Nursery for the rocks, GY6ix, Main Street Realty, Randy Backstrum with Dignity Funeral Service, Victoria's restaurant, Kevin Graham, Rosser Enterprises and the sale of Kevin Apple challenge coins.

He also specifically thanked Pea Ridge Police Officer Sgt. John Hicks, who "was a very good friend of Kevin Apple -- like a brother to him. He has pretty much spearheaded this."

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Benton County Sheriff's Office chaplain Jim Dixon concluded the memorial service with prayer Monday, Dec. 12, after a memorial for slain Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple was unveiled. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



