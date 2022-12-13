Obituaries for the Dec. 14, 2022, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Wyatt Matthew Baugh

Wyatt Matthew Baugh, born Dec. 1, 2022, infant son of Parker Scott Baugh and Heather Elizabeth Stamper Baugh entered heaven Dec 5, 2022.

Survivors are his parents; paternal grandparents, Rob Baugh (Kim) and the late, Melissa Baugh; maternal grandparents, Matthew Stamper (Lashell Jones); paternal great-grandparents, Mike and Barbara Freeman; paternal grandfather, Lee Baugh; maternal great-grandparents, Richard Stamper and the late Connie Stamper; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and extended family.

A graveside service is set for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in the Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Michael Laroy Bransom

Michael Laroy Bransom, 69 of Seligman, Mo., died Dec. 4, 2022, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Oct. 5, 1953, in Ft. Worth, Texas, to Mack Bransom and Patsy June Collier Bransom.

He was previously a carpet layer and continued this after he moved to northwest Arkansas. He enjoyed going to thrift stores, was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved to ride his motorcycle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Rachael Bransom; two brothers, Randy and Perry; and a sister Becky.

Survivors are two daughters, Heather Elizabeth Peckham of Seligman, Mo., and Heather Marie Walker of Texas; a grandson, Elijsha Cole Peckham of Seligman; a sister, Cheryl Douma of South Carolina; and a brother, James Moore of Texas.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Sharon Sue Whipple

Sharon Sue Whipple, 84, of Belle Plaine, Kan., died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Springdale. She was born Nov. 23, 1938, in Wichita, Kan., to Deanus Farnum Jay and Tillie Welch Jay.

She worked for Cessna, Beechcraft, Learjet and Boeing Aircraft in Wichita for many years, was a past worthy matron in the Ninnescah Chapter 423 of the International Order of the Eastern Star in Clearwater, Kan., and was a Shrine-Lady in Wichita, Kan. She enjoyed knitting, quilting, birdwatching and animals. She was a member of the Methodist Church in Belle Plaine and was a youth leader.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lawrence Lee Whipple; and a infant great-granddaughter, Ellie Young.

Survivors are her children, Kim Young of Belle Plaine, Kan., Bill Whipple (Chris) of Bentonville, Ark., and Dennis Whipple (Carolyn) of Belle Plaine, Kan.; a sister, Randy Cooper (John) of Wichita, Kan.; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 17, in Global Methodist Church, 124 E. 10th Ave., Belle Plaine, Kan.

Memorials may be made to The Shriners (Plane of Mercy), 130 Topeka St., Wichita, KS 67202.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

