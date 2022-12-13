Sign in
Karo Pecan Pie Recipe from the kitchen of Dorris Mounce, Shreveport, La.

by Annette Beard | December 13, 2022 at 9:09 a.m.

Karo Pecan Pie

1/4 c. margarine (1/2 stick)

1/2 c. sugar

1 c. dark Karo

1/8 tsp. salt

3 eggs

1 1/2 c. pecans, chopped

1 tsp. vanilla

Cream sugar and butter. Add syrup and salt. Beat well.

Add eggs, beating after each egg. Add pecans and vanilla.

Pour into a 9-inch uncooked pastry shell.

Place in preheated 350-degree oven and bake for 50 to 60 minutes (until knife inserted in center comes out clean).

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]

