Karo Pecan Pie
Recipe from the kitchen of Dorris Mounce, Shreveport, La.
1/4 c. margarine (1/2 stick)
1/2 c. sugar
1 c. dark Karo
1/8 tsp. salt
3 eggs
1 1/2 c. pecans, chopped
1 tsp. vanilla
Cream sugar and butter. Add syrup and salt. Beat well.
Add eggs, beating after each egg. Add pecans and vanilla.
Pour into a 9-inch uncooked pastry shell.
Place in preheated 350-degree oven and bake for 50 to 60 minutes (until knife inserted in center comes out clean).
