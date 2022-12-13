Contingencies are required on plan

A request to rezone two acres at 2103 Slack St. was unanimously approved by Planning Commission members.

An urgent care facility is proposed for the site which was previously residential.

"This property is on the long range plan for commercial," said Dr. Karen Sherman, Planning Commission member, making the motion to approve. "It's very much in line with the long-range plan."

A large-scale development for Pea Ridge Pointe was approved with contingencies pending Arkansas Department of Health approval and easement and access asset dedication to the city.

Daniel Frieda with Expedient Civil Engineering presented the plan and answered questions. He said there is no curb and gutter, but a "thickened edge" sidewalk, which will be six feet wide. He said the design changed because a new developer "came on board."

Geoff Bates, with Bates and Associates, in presenting the preliminary plat of Yorktown Subdivision, apologized for not having physical copies of the plan for commission members.

"We didn't get comments until really late," Bates said, explaining that there are more than 50 sheets in the plans.

City employee Dustin Phy said there should be a deadline to provide the necessary information.

Sherman said: "It's a pretty big set of plans, you're asking a lot."

Bates said there are 259 lots in the subdivision.

Engineer Jake Chavis said there are three unbuildable lots which will be used for two detention ponds and one park.

In the audience was Jessica Grady who has been hired as city planner and will start Jan. 3. She currently works as a planner in Little Flock.

"You can approve with contingencies," Grady said, "but I wouldn't recommend it."

It was explained that commission members had previously seen the plans, but did not have current plans to view.

City attorney Shane Perry said: "Your concern is valid... I heard a couple of commissioners say they did look at it. So I don't know that they have to look at paper if they've looked at it electronically."

"You don't want to delay it by a month. Unless someone says they're not comfortable with it," Perry said.

"Were any issues brought up at tech review," asked Samantha Flint, new commission member.

Chavis said cross connectivity and a park were issues addressed at the tech review meeting when the plan was viewed.

Bates said: "It's no big deal."

"It is a big deal if we approve it," Sherman said.

"What about connectivity to the east?" Sherman asked.

"I'm a little disappointed that connectivity didn't get put in because we had that discussion," Sherman said.

"That's my fault; I got busy," Chavis said, apologizing for failing to add that.

"I don't have a problem voting on this tonight," Sherman said.

Al Fowler, commissioner, said: "As long as we add that connectivity."

Commission member Michael Wilhelm asked about the sidewalk.

Bates said, "That's a state highway. You can't put a sidewalk along the highway."

Sherman reiterated that was stated at the tech review meeting and is required.

"There are sidewalks along the highway," Perry said.

"It has to be next to the right of way," Phy said.

"We discussed this at that meeting," Sherman said.

"Having the sidewalk aligns with our longer range plan," Flint said.

"We'll add that to the final plan," Bates said.

Perry recommended one of the engineers identify the contingencies in their own words.

Planning Commission members approved the plan with four contingencies -- meet all the engineer's comments, dedicate a 5-feet recreation easement and develop a sidewalk, add a 50-feet strip of right-of-way to the east between lots 48 and 49 and meeting Arkansas Department of Health approval.

In other business, the commission members:

• Large-scale development, Pea Ridge Pointe;

• Large-scale development, Hazelton Townhomes; and

• Approved the final plat, Saratoga Subdivision.