Christmas concert thrills audience

It was a melodious, joyful holiday concert by the Pea Ridge School choirs and musical theater troupe Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the fine arts auditorium at Pea Ridge High School.

The production was directed by Sara Beth Eubanks. Traci Hall was accompanist and Alex Mann choreographed the theater scene.

The musical theater troupe performed "Sparklejollytwinklejingley" from "Elf."

The PRHS Choir performed "English Noel" with Maren Christensen on the flute, Bryar Lipscomb on the Tom drum and Olivia Moeckel on the finger cymbals; "Bells are Ringing" with Bryar Lipscomb on sleigh bells, Maren Christensen on the triangle and Trey Bounds on bells; and "Christmas is Coming" with Bryar Lipscomb on the vibraphone and Trey Bounds on bells.

The Pea Ridge Junior High School Choir performed "Cold and Fugue Season," "Festive Hoodie" with Channing Lipscomb, Sissy Nunley, Lilyan Lubbess and Emily Black, speakers; and "Christmas Cartoon Celebration."

The PRHS singers performed "Glow," "Silent Night," "Mary Sat a'Rockin'" and "All I Want for Christmas is You," with Sadie Christensen as soloist.

All Choirs joined to perform "Mary Did you Know?" with Kylie Emberson and Jonathan Ortiz as soloists and "A Holly Jolly Christmas."

Members of the musical theater troupe include Julian Council, Liam Johnson, Elise Kelley, Annabeth Larsen, Jonathan Ortiz, Kara Presley and Cadence Townzen.

Members of the PRHS Concert Choir are Genna Brouhard, Aubrie Fender, Braxton Foulk, Danni Frazier, Devri Grant, Lacey Martin, Kelsey Motes, Lydia Plunk, Shari Buss, LupenEichler, Sky Key, Esmeralda Soto Hernandez, Elizabeth Staib, Sarah Webb and Jaklyn Hale.

Members of the PRHS Singers are Brooke Arnold, Trey Bounds, Savannah Bratti, C.J. Brouhard, Natalie Burnett, Maren Christensen, Sadie Christensen, Taylor Delossantos, Kylie Emberson, Jasmine Greek, Chloe Hambrick, Grace Hendrix, Donovan Kelly, Aurora Kitchens, Annabeth Larsen, Bryar Lipscomb, Olivia Moeckel, Ali Norris, Jonathan Ortiz, Erika Oxford, Tristen Ricks, Liem Talor, Cadence Townzen and Avery Wilson.

Members of the Pea Ridge Junior High Choir are Maria Araujo Rodriguez, Emily Black, Lana Bounds, Braydin DelaCruz, Sarah Escriche, Savannah Everett, Avery Golden, Austen Goss, Alejandro Guzman, Alexia Hall, Benjamin Helmuth, Ella Jasay, Isabella Johnson, Channing Lipscomb, Jadyn Lovell, Lilyan Lubbess, Teagan Mahurin, Ava Mills, Sissy Nunley, Stephanie Reed, Darci Russell, Jillian Williams, Whitlee Williams, Maci Wilson and Emily Winn.

Members of the 2022 All-Region Choir are Trey Bounds, Natalie Burnett, Maren Christensen, Sadie Christensen, Kylie Emberson, Grace Hendrix, Annabeth Larsen, Jonathan Ortiz and Cadence Townzen, senior high; and Lana Bounds, Avery Golden, Austen Goss, Alexia Hall, Isabella Johnson and Channing Lipscomb, junior high.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard The Pea Ridge junior and senior high choirs presented a winter concert under the direction of Sara Beth Eubanks Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the fine arts center at Pea Ridge High School.



