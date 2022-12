Both the Pea Ridge Junior High and Pea Ridge High School Competitive Cheer Teams took first place in their divisions at the Gentry Cheer Classic this past week.

Both teams were scheduled to compete Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Bentonville High School in the Southern Spirit Federation Cheer Competition.

Results from the Gentry Classic were:

Jr. high Division

4A

• 1st place - Pea Ridge

• 2nd Place - Gentry

Sr. high division

4A Coed

• 1st place Pea Ridge

• 2nd place Gentry

Photographs by Randy Moll



Photographs by Randy Moll