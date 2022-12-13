Benton County Jail

Wednesday, Dec. 7

4:03 a.m. Herschel Johnson, 31, Avoca, by BCSO, failure to appear

4:33 a.m. Trey Dannels, 30, Pea ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear

Thursday, Dec. 8

8:21 p.m. Juan Cervantes-Rodriguez, 29, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree assault on a family or household member; endangering the welfare of a minor; third-degree domestic battering

Saturday, Dec. 10

1:10 a.m. Shawn Ryan David Hopkins, 36, Garfield, by BCSO, fleeing; revocation of probation/parole; obstructing governmental operations; criminal trespass

Sunday, Dec. 11

1:09 a.m. Nathaniel Edward Pageler, 44, Seligman, Mo., by Lowell Police, second degree domestic battering

4:04 a.m. Michael Ricks, 45, Pea Ridge, by Little Flock Police, first violation of Omnibus DWI Act

5:44 a.m. Luis Cisneruscalderon, 34, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree assault on a family or household member; third-degree domestic battering

Monday, Dec. 12

12:19 a.m. Justin A. Griffith, 51, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, two failure to appear