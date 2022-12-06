The Ridge expands; groundbreaking held

Speaking to a group of church and community members gathered for the groundbreaking for a new sanctuary Wednesday, Nov. 30, The Ridge Church pastor David Austin shared that the first song he heard when getting in his truck was "If the Lord builds the house.... "

"We waited for 10 years to do this," he said. "Probably longer than that; actually it was more like 16. I know in my leadership it's been 10 years. Except the Lord build the house, they labor in vain who build it.

"This is not your efforts and just my efforts, this is what God can do through a group of people who love Him, who are called according to His purpose, who lean upon Him, the author and finisher of our faith and this is what God is doing," he said, prior to asking his wife, Julie, to pray.

"It's not just a matter of fresh paint thrown on the outside of the building," Austin said, reminding those listening, that it's "down deep in the roots ... that will establish the next generation and the next generation."

He said he believes the church is to be in the community for generations.

"As we begin to break ground, we are breaking ground for our future because our future is bright," he said, pointing to a group of children in the gathering.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard City officials including council members Ginger Larsen and Cody Keene, Police Chief Lynn Hahn, Mayor Jackie Crabtree and Street Department superintendent (and mayor elect) Nathan See joined Pastor David Austin, his wife, Julie, and board members Charlie Snyder, Dusty Schmidt, Tom Patton and Rex Littrell for the groundbreaking ceremony for the new sanctuary at The Ridge Church, Pea Ridge, Wednesday, Nov. 30.

