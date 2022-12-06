Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 49

Thursday, Dec. 7, 1972

Carl Baggett, president of the Bank of Pea Ridge, will be installed as the new president of the Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce Saturday.

Construction was to begin this week on a new automatic laundry here. The masonry structure is being built by Mr. and Mrs. Jack Wright and is located on North Curtis Avenue, the first building north of Phillips Food Center.

Three Pea Ridge Blackhawk football players last week were named to the 1972 Ozark Conference "All-Conference" second team. They were Danny Hickman, center; Darrell David, running back and linebacker; and Gary Brown, defensive tackle. Honorable mentions went to Randy Easterling, quarterback; Curtis Snow, end; and Robert Goines, running back.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 49

Wednesday, Dec. 8, 1982

Heavy rain, high winds, thunder and lightning followed by extensive flooding kept emergency services on the alert in Pea Ridge country Thursday and Friday. Two people were seriously threatened, but came through safely. A Seligman, Mo., couple was taken to the hospital for treatment of hypothermia when the ambulance in which they were riding was washed off the road.

The new pastor of Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church told the Pea Ridge Christian Men's breakfast group of his varied background. The Rev. Arthur Leon "Lee" Keith, whose father was American and mother Dutch, was born in Andhoven, The Netherlands (Holland), and later attended the Free University of Amsterdam.

The junior class of pea Ridge High School presented the three-act comedy Rest Assured to the student body Friday and to the public Saturday under the sponsorship of teachers Lisa Beach and Debbie Miller. Cast members were Kim Hileman, Rhonda Raney, Tracy Buck, Lonnie Clayton, Gail Dean, Deena Jump, Danny Prophet, Brenda Web and Denise Nickel.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 49

Thursday, Dec. 10, 1992

Evidence of the growth in my of Benton and Washington counties during the pat few years has been reflected in Pea Ridge this year, said building inspector Floyd Blackwell who said the city issued 31 building permits in the first 11 months of this year.

The Pea Ridge City Council will hear a proposal from a delegation from the Rogers Water Department. Mayor Mary Rogers read a letter from Tm McAlister, superintendent of the Rogers Water Utilities, proposing to purchase the Brush Creek water lines, which are owned by Pea Ridge.

Pea Ridge Post Office employees will conduct their second annual food drive Saturday, said postmaster Debbie Anderson

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 49

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2002

Students from the University of Arkansas Community Design Center will present their final report on a semester-long study of long-range planning for Pea Ridge on Dec. 5.

Sandy Easley, Pea Ridge office city manager, was elected to a Rogers City Council seat, defeating Craig Brown.

From the tall chef's hat to the sparkling white apron, Martin Greer presents the perfect picture of a polished professional as he works in his spotless kitchen. Greer's Candies is on U.S. Hwy. 62 east of Pea Ridge. He said he is carrying on his father's tradition of making candy.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 49

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012

He's already a winner to Blackhawk fans and now, he's being recognized statewide. Head football coach Tony Travis is one of three finalists in 4A selected by Hooten's Arkansas Football staff or the coach of the year for the 2012 Farm Bureau awards.

Heart and Sole keeps little feet warm thanks to Cheryl Tillman, school para-professional; Val Colburn, school nurse; and Randi Jo Hutchinson-Kelso, counselor. Over the past six years, more than 1,200 children have received shoes and socks through the project.

Providing a good environment for the professional development, school officials renovated the old media center at the Intermediate School downtown. Superintendent Rick Neal said adding the training was by Soderquist Center Professional Development.