Pumpkin squares Recipe from the kitchen of Donna Fuller, Anderson, Mo.

by Annette Beard | December 6, 2022 at 7:00 a.m.

Crust:

1 c. flour

1 c. oatmeal

1/2 c. brown sugar

1/2 c. shortening

Combine, press into bottom of ungreased 13- by 9-inch pan. Bake at 350 for 15 minutes.

Filling:

1 can evaporated milk

2 eggs

1 can pumpkin

3/4 c. sugar

1/2 tsp. salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and/or

dash of ginger

Combine and pour over crush. Bake about 20 minutes.

Topping:

1/2 c. chopped pecans

1/2 c. brown sugar

2 Tbsp. butter

Bake an additional 10 to 15 minutes.

