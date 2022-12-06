Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Friday, Dec. 2

9:17 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Melissa Ann Jorge, 34, Farmington, in connection with driving with a suspended driver's license and a warrant from Washington County.

11:26 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Hallack Lane in reference to a verbal disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Jason Robert Upshaw, 40, Pea Ridge, in connection with disorderly conduct and public intoxication. He was booked into the Benton County Jail.

Saturday, Dec. 3

3:35 a.m. Police were asked to confirm a warrant on Cody Haid, 33, Rogers, by Rogers Police. The failure to appear warrant was confirmed.