Obituaries for the Dec. 7, 2022, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Billy Paul Buttry

Billy Paul Buttry, 69, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Nov. 23, 2022, in his home. He was born April 23, 1953, in Rogers to John Stanley Buttry and Jenella Dianna Jones Buttry.

He graduated from Pea Ridge High School in 1971. He worked for Wal-Mart, Kent Rylee Chevrolet and was a bus driver for the Pea Ridge School District. He was a passionate Razorback and Pea Ridge Blackhawk fan and loved a classic Coke.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John Mark Buttry; and a grandson, Kody Greene.

Survivors are three children, Brooke Greene (Kurtis) of Pea Ridge, Brett Long (Rodney) of Pea Ridge and Lance Buttry (Soffie) of Rogers; a sister, Brenda Walker (Doyle) of Pea Ridge; four grandchildren, Reese Greene, Logan Long, Landen Long, Penelope McKinney; and many extended family and friends.

Visitation was at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, before the service in First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge.

Burial was in Buttram Chapel Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may go to the Pea Ridge Athletic Department in memory of Mr. Bill.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Editor's note: The Buttry obituary is being republished to include the photograph. The TIMES apologizes for the omission.

Mary Alice Morgan

Mary Alice Morgan, 74, of Cassville, Mo., formerly of Pea Ridge, Ark., died in her home Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. She was born Oct. 5, 1948, to Cecil and Margaret Mary (Moulder) Gray in Angleton, Texas.

On March 7, 1967, she married the love of her life, Argle Keith Morgan, who preceded her in death on May 26, 2006.

She worked as a custodian and janitorial staff for her local Walmart store.

She enjoyed puzzles and playing the slot machines. She enjoyed a nice ride through the countryside on horseback. Mary was a hard worker, but she never missed an opportunity to be ornery, or to make someone laugh. Taking care of her family was always Mary's priority. She was a dear woman who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her husband, Argle Keith Morgan, and parents, Cecil and Margaret Gray, she was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Gray.

Survivors include her three children, Perry Morgan and his wife Ramona of Pea Ridge, Ark., Jerry Morgan of Cassville, Mo., and Terri Hemphill and her husband Shawn of Cassville; 10 grandchildren, Brittany Cheatham, Natalie Galucki, Garrett Morgan, April Morgan, Dylan Morgan, Malia Morgan, Allise Hemphill, Zane Hemphill, Cody McGarrah and Jessie Oaks; eight great-grandchildren, Jameson Cheatham, Jack Cheatham, Asher Galucki, Collin Galucki, Cash Galucki, Leighton Morgan, Karson Todd and Camaron Nichols; and two siblings, Margaret Anderson and her husband Wayne of Pea Ridge, Ark., and Cecil Gray and his wife Jody of Rogers, Ark.

Memorial services were held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in New Salem Baptist Church in Seligman, Mo.

Memorial contributions in honor of Mary Alice Morgan may be made to the family, and entrusted to White Funeral Home & Crematory, P.O. Box 890, Cassville, MO 65625.

Cremation arrangements were under the direction of White Funeral Home & Crematory of Cassville.