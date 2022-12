Community Calendar

Wednesday, Dec. 7

11 a.m. Winter story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, Dec. 8

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Blackhawk Pantry open; 1536 N. Davis St., behind Intermediate School; stocked with kid-friendly meals, fresh produce, chicken and more.

4 p.m. Winter tree craft for ages 10-18, Pea Ridge Community Library

Friday, Dec. 9

10 a.m. Homeschool Refresh, Pea Ridge Community Library

Saturday, Dec. 10

5-7 p.m. Chili Cook Off, Pea Ridge Fraternal Order of Police, Pea Ridge High School cafeteria; $10 all-you-can eat, children 12 and younger eat free.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

4 p.m. The Grand STEAM of Things, ages 7-13, Pea Ridge Community Library

Wednesday, Dec. 14

11 a.m. STEM story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge