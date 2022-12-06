Colored lights, Santas and candy canes on parade

Beauty queens, Santas, Grinches, elves, heavily-clad children, nativity scenes, candy-cane adorned floats, band members and color guard -- the entries were plenteous in the Pea Ridge Christmas parade Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

For the 27th year, the members of Beta Alpha hosted the annual Christmas Parade braving the cold, delighting participants and onlookers, and lighting the Christmas lights downtown.

The first Pea Ridge Christmas parade sponsored by Beta Alpha was held in 1995, according to an article in The TIMES on Nov. 23, 1995.

Police Chief Lynn Hahn led the parade, followed by School Resource Officer Mindy Fowler with her therapy dog, Koda Hawk, and then the Blackhawk color guard and band festively attired and playing tunes to entertain the crowds lining North Curtis Avenue.

Winners of the float contest were New Life Fellowship, Reason for the Season; Verzani Construction, Spectacular Sparkles; Handyman, Elfin Magic; Eddie Cooper, Vintage vehicle; Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, Holiday Spirit; and Lions Club, Grand Champion.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard The annual Pea Ridge Christmas parade, sponsored by Beta Alpha, delighted young and old Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard The annual Pea Ridge Christmas parade, sponsored by Beta Alpha, delighted young and old Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard There were many decorated Jeeps in the annual Pea Ridge Christmas parade, sponsored by Beta Alpha, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Jr. Miss Pea Ridge Kayleigh Mathis was one of the Pea Ridge queens riding in the annual Pea Ridge Christmas parade, sponsored by Beta Alpha, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Teachers from the Mothers Day Out program of First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge, had one of the floats in the annual Pea Ridge Christmas parade, sponsored by Beta Alpha, delighted young and old Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard A float by First Baptist Church included youth and the grinch in the annual Pea Ridge Christmas parade, sponsored by Beta Alpha, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard The annual Pea Ridge Christmas parade, sponsored by Beta Alpha, delighted young and old Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Santa had a special place on the fire truck in the annual Pea Ridge Christmas parade, sponsored by Beta Alpha, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Children visited with Santa Claus after the parade. The annual Pea Ridge Christmas parade, sponsored by Beta Alpha, delighted young and old Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Pea Ridge queens posed with Santa after the parade and Christmas lighting ceremony Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Savannah Young, Pre-Teen Miss Pea Ridge, was joined by her dog, Fin, as one of the Pea Ridge queens riding in the annual Pea Ridge Christmas parade, sponsored by Beta Alpha, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Two Santas were among the guests at the annual Pea Ridge Christmas parade, sponsored by Beta Alpha, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard A float by Loaves and Fishes food bank was one of the entries in the annual Pea Ridge Christmas parade, sponsored by Beta Alpha, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard A float from Twin Springs Church of the Nazarene from Powell, Mo., was one of the many entries in the annual Pea Ridge Christmas parade, sponsored by Beta Alpha, that delighted young and old Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard The nativity scene was the them of the float by Twelve Corners Baptist Church in the annual Pea Ridge Christmas parade, sponsored by Beta Alpha, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard The Pea Ridge High School Band led the annual Pea Ridge Christmas parade, sponsored by Beta Alpha, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard The annual Pea Ridge Christmas parade, sponsored by Beta Alpha, delighted young and old Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.


