Blaze destroys house

Fire destroyed a house at 1750 Clark St. early Wednesday morning.

A neighbor called 911 when he saw flames in a window of the house about dawn Wednesday.

The Pea Ridge Fire Department quickly responded then called for a second alarm, alerting neighboring departments. Firefighters from Pea Ridge, Northeast Benton County, Avoca, Little Flock and Rogers worked for hours dousing the flames, seeking hot spots and extinguishing new areas of fire that erupted.

The house is listed as owned by Ronda Stanley. No one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Pea Ridge Fire Department was assisted by firefighters from Little Flock, Avoca, NEBCO and Rogers in fighting the blaze that destroyed a house on Clark Street just after dawn Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



