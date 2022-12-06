Benton County Jail

Monday, Nov. 28

8:58 a.m. Savanah Spillman, 35, Garfield, by BCSO, contempt of court

Wednesday, Nov. 30

11:49 a.m. Christopher Adam Dixon, 25, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear

3:21 p.m. Lonnie M. Duncan, 58, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, three counts second -degree endangering the welfare of a minor; disorderly conduct; three counts first-degree terroristic threatening; second degree battery; public intoxication; refusal to submit to arrest

Thursday, Dec. 1

2:23 a.m. Robert Don McMillan, 30, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear

Friday, Dec. 2

6:08 p.m. Gabriel Guerra, 40, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, criminal contempt; failure to appear

Sunday, Dec. 4

4:12 a.m. Kathreen Leigh Persons, 33, Seligman, Mo., by Bentonville Police, improper lane change; violation of Omnibus DWI Act

6:28 a.m. Cotray Malik Walker, 29, Fayetteville, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of a controlled substance; first drug - driving under the influence; possession drug paraphernalia

5:50 p.m. Jayme Gamblin, 38, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear and revocation of probation/parole

6:32 p.m. Cody Deshields, 33, Pea Ridge, by Arkansas State Police, criminal contempt and obstructing governmental operations