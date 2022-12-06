Battle at the Ridge begins Thursday

For the seventh year, the Pea Ridge Blackhawk basketball team is hosting The Battle at the Ridge.

Play begins at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

"We are excited to once again host The Battle At The Ridge," said head coach Trent Loyd.

"It has become one of the premiere tournaments in the state because of the local support we have gotten. The field this year is extremely competitive and we expect great games all tournament long. Thank you for the support and we look forward to seeing everyone come out and watch the tournament. This Thursday, Dec. 8, 'The Battle Begins.'

"Go Hawks!"

Teams competing in the Battle At The Ridge, in addition to Pea Ridge, are McDonald County (Mo.), Clarksville, Elkins, Bergman, Providence Academy, Neosho (Mo.) and County Line.

Game times are 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Thursday; 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Sponsors are Arvest Bank, Dye Hards, MWI Construction, Victoria's Mexican restaurant and Diegos Mexican restaurant.