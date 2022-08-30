Sign in
Varsity Lady Blackhawk cross country

by Annette Beard | August 30, 2022 at 8:00 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Emily Scott, 10th grade

Raelynn Raines, 10th grade

Brylee Hardy, 10th grade

Harley Ingram, 10th grade

Leah Adkins, 10th grade

Kylee Tidwell, 11th grade

RyLee Raines, 11th grade

Ava Pippin, 11th grade

Arianna "Sky" Key, 10th grade, manager

