Teen advisors sought

Pea Ridge Community Library is looking for applicants to join the Teen Advisory Board (TAB).

The TAB is a great way for teens to get involved at the library through volunteering, planning and implementing programs for teens in the Pea Ridge Community! Applicants must be 13 and older to apply.

Apply on the website or through the QR code! The next TAB meeting is 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in the library.

•••

Editor's note: Allison Harrison is the social media and programs coordinator of the Pea Ridge Community Library. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. She can be reached at the library at 451-8442.