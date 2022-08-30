Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Teen advisors sought

by By Allison Harrison, columnist Special to The TIMES | August 30, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

Pea Ridge Community Library is looking for applicants to join the Teen Advisory Board (TAB).

The TAB is a great way for teens to get involved at the library through volunteering, planning and implementing programs for teens in the Pea Ridge Community! Applicants must be 13 and older to apply.

Apply on the website or through the QR code! The next TAB meeting is 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in the library.

•••

Editor's note: Allison Harrison is the social media and programs coordinator of the Pea Ridge Community Library. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. She can be reached at the library at 451-8442.

Print Headline: Teen advisors sought

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

El Dorado ready for season opener against Camden Fairview
by Tony Burns
Junction City looking to bounce back on road
by Jason Avery
Smackover aiming for 2-0 start to season
by Jason Avery
Carpenter's Coaching Tree
by Jason Avery
Fast start could be crucial for Arkansas, Cincinnati
by Tom Murphy
ADVERTISEMENT