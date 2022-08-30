Student population continues to increase; more teachers needed

Student enrollment continues to increase dramatically, according to school superintendent Keith Martin, who said he foresees more growth in the years to come as more houses are built in town.

For the first week of school, which ended Friday, Aug. 19, there were 2,486 students enrolled. In the sixth and ninth grades, there were more than 200 students. The breakdown for the first week of school, by grade, was 174, kindergarten; 192, first grade; 181, second grade; 179, third grade; 195, fourth grade; 169, fifth grade; 225, sixth grade; 195, seventh grade; 194, eighth grade; 209, ninth grade; 194 10th grade; 181, 11th grade; and 198, 12th grade.

Martin said the numbers are always "fluid" and he anticipates the numbers will change.

By Friday, Aug. 26, there were 2,467 students enrolled in kindergarten. Including the 40 students enrolled in pre-kindergarten, there were a total of 2,507 students in classes in the Pea Ridge School District.

The numbers per grade for the second week of school were 172, kindergarten; 191, first grade; 180, second grade; 179, third grade; 195, fourth grade; 169, fifth grade; 225, sixth grade; 191, seventh grade; 190, eighth grade; 207, ninth grade; 192, 10th grade; 176, 11th grade; and 200, 12th grade.

Martin said staff is examining the needs and will probably be asking the School Board to approve more teaching positions.