School staff honored for length of service

Several school employees were honored for serving five years for the Pea Ridge School District. Employees who have completed five years of service to the Pea Ridge School District include Andrea Mondy, Lona Taylor, Amber Harrison, Jen Jacobs, Jacob Meyers, Scott Sisson, Carrie Snyder, Laura Baker, Bobby Dotson, Mickie Ogburn, Amy Bennett, Myra Davis, Taylor Jackson and Dana Tabor. The recognition was made at the teacher fair held Monday, Aug. 8.

Editor's note: Photographs are being republished to include the names of employees recognized for their service.