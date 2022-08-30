Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

School staff honored for length of service

by Annette Beard | August 30, 2022 at 7:00 a.m.

Several school employees were honored for serving five years for the Pea Ridge School District. Employees who have completed five years of service to the Pea Ridge School District include Andrea Mondy, Lona Taylor, Amber Harrison, Jen Jacobs, Jacob Meyers, Scott Sisson, Carrie Snyder, Laura Baker, Bobby Dotson, Mickie Ogburn, Amy Bennett, Myra Davis, Taylor Jackson and Dana Tabor. The recognition was made at the teacher fair held Monday, Aug. 8.

Editor's note: Photographs are being republished to include the names of employees recognized for their service.

Print Headline: School staff honored for length of service

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

El Dorado ready for season opener against Camden Fairview
by Tony Burns
Junction City looking to bounce back on road
by Jason Avery
Smackover aiming for 2-0 start to season
by Jason Avery
Carpenter's Coaching Tree
by Jason Avery
Fast start could be crucial for Arkansas, Cincinnati
by Tom Murphy
ADVERTISEMENT