Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 31

Thursday, Aug. 31, 1972

The Pea Ridge School Board meet in monthly session from 8 p.m. Monday until 1:05 a.m. Tuesday. Superintendent Roy A. Roe and principal, coach Kenneth Jones were faced with one of the largest delegations to appear before the board seeking a number of different considerations including permission for seniors to leave school when finished with classes to go to work.

The new five-acre park being established here as a city-owned park by the Pea Ridge Little League and independent contributors stands to be the recipient of a major donation within the next two weeks. Mrs. Glyn Lenoir, director of the Pea Ridge Youth Center, said she is contributing $702.03 from the closed center.

City marshal Al Koenke submitted his resignation. He has served as constable for Mt. Vernon Township and was elected to several terms as city marshal. He has served the city since 1949.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 35

Wednesday, Sept. 1, 1982

Arkansas Highway 94 traffic was down to one lane for a long time Tuesday night when the wind toppled a large oak on the south hill of the Brush Creek curve. Trooper Keith Ferguson, directed traffic from the tree until the AHTD came to cut away the tree.

City marshal Loyd Pifer reported a break in at the Dairy Bar restaurant involving a broken window and $45 in cash stolen.

Lots of rain fell in Pea Ridge country Monday. Some local area rain gauges went over 5 inches. Some rural, unpaved roads had washouts that made them almost impassable and Sugar Creek was running wide, deep and muddy.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 35

Thursday, Sept. 3, 1992

School superintendent Marvin Higginbottom said 824 students are in classrooms on the Pea Ridge School campus, far above the number he forecast several weeks ago. He said the figures are changing daily and that there are 486 in the elementary school and 339 in the high school.

About 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, someone passing Hardings One Stop at Codling's Corner spotted a fire in the store and telephoned in the alarm. Firefighters from Avoca, Pea Ridge, Little Flock and NEBCO responded to the blaze at the intersection of Highways 62 and 72.

Cleva Douglas of Gateway was recently digging through a trunk she inherited from her mother and discovered two letters that describe to some degree life at the time in Oklahoma Indian Territory. Mrs. Douglas has lived in Gateway for 48 years and before that, in the Glade Community near Lost Bridge.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 35

Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2002

High School principal Gary Wayman is proud of the local scores on the Arkansas Comprehensive Testing Assessment and Accountability Program exams administered last spring.

Kindergarten isn't just for learning to share and coloring inside the lines anymore. Parents of Pea Ridge kindergartners learned last Thursday that their children will be learning to read, write, count and work simple math problems this year.

A welcoming reception for new school superintendent Dr. Virgil Freeman will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3. A tour of all three school buildings will be held after the reception.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 35

Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2012

City Clerk Sandy Button was honored for 35 years of service to the city as Mayor Jackie Crabtree presented a plaque to her at City Council recently. She began working for the city in August 1977 and has held several positions including recorder/treasurer, office manager and court clerk over the past three decades.

Hammers will resound at three residences in town Saturday, Sept. 8, as volunteers working together with Rebuilding Together converge on three homes selected for renovation.

A special City Council meeting was set for Tuesday, Aug. 28, to repeal the ordinance raising sewer rates as public notice had not been properly advertised for the public hearing as required before the rates were raised.