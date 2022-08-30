Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Sept. 5

Labor Day - No school

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: BBQ rib patty OR corn dog; baked beans, corn on cob or seasoned corn, apple slices, milk

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Breakfast: Cereal bowl, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders, scalloped potatoes, green peas, biscuit, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Sept. 8

Breakfast: Chicken waffles, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce OR Hot Pocket; green beans, spinach salad, garlic toast, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Sept. 9

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheese pizza, tossed salad, cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.