Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Saturday, Aug. 13

12:52 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Joshua Lee Rucker, 39, Garfield, in connection with DWI; possession of Sch. VI; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving left of center

8:52 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Eddie Shane Taylor, 48, Pea Ridge, in connection with A little Flock warrant; a failure to appear warrant from Pea Ridge; and driving on DWI suspended license

Monday, Aug. 15

7:11 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Jacob Neil Yockey, 37, Rogers, in connection with DWI; refusal to submit; speeding

Saturday, Aug. 20

12:27 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Coby Francisco Martinez, 24, Pea Ridge, in connection with a felony warrant out of Benton County and possession of a controlled substance; and cited Hunter William Hennessee, 21, Fayetteville, in connection with no proof of insurance