Pea Ridge National Military Park news

Artillery programs scheduled

Pea Ridge National Military Park will conduct Civil War artillery programs on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Artillery demonstrations are scheduled for 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. behind the park visitor center.

Pea Ridge National Military Park preserves and commemorates the March 7-8, 1862, battle that helped Union forces maintain physical and political control of the state of Missouri. Administered by the National Park Service, the 4,300-acre battlefield is located six miles east of Pea Ridge, just off U.S. Highway 62. Visit on Facebook or at the website www.nps.gov/peri.

Special program is Saturday

Park guide Kerry Jones will present a special program comparing the Underground Railroad and Negro Motorist Greenbook and their use as networks to freedom at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. The program will take place in the visitor center auditorium.

This program is part of a Fall/Winter lecture series the park will hold for the remainder of the calendar year. For a schedule of upcoming programs please visit the website.

