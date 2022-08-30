OPINION: Fabric of Pea Ridge is community, cohesiveness

Driving along the city's streets, I find myself remembering the farms and pastures that were here which have been not so slowly replaced by subdivisions and businesses.

I hear my grandmother's voice inside my head, recalling that as we drove along the highway to Lake Bistineau, she'd say "This was a farm when I was young" as she'd point to a crowded subdivision.

How did I become the elder generation?

I think of my 98-year-old father-in-law's stories of plowing the field along Sugar Creek with a horse-drawn plow, of my mother-in-law telling of walking to school from the family farm on Sugar Creek to the old campus downtown and grabbing apples off a neighbor's trees.

I was blessed to meet and get to know many of the former residents who grew up here and helped serve the community. Their stories are the fabric of this close-knit, supportive community built by hard-working, respectful men and women who were dedicated to their families and to serving their community.

It seems as though it wasn't that long ago that the farmers were driving their tractors into town for fuel and they were not a hindrance to traffic, because there wasn't any. It wasn't terribly unusual to see someone riding a horse through town.

As I enter upon my 40th year in northwest Arkansas, my 16th year back after living away for eight years, I'm amazed at the changes here.

I first moved here in 1980 from northwest Louisiana and was enchanted by the quaint, small-town feel of Bentonville and Rogers.

Visions of Mayberry (from the old Andy Griffith television shows) danced in my head as I watched people wave to one another when passing on the street, and saw nearly everyone stop and visit when shopping in town. It seemed that "every one knew every one" and many were related to one another.

Farms were plentiful.

Many students walked to school and many who drove, drove pickup trucks.

Bentonville and Rogers seemed further away.

In fact, one evening (maybe about 8 p.m.), I remember suggesting that we go get a hamburger. I was told that the Hi-D-Ho was closed. It was the only fast-food place in town. I suggested we drive to Burger King in Rogers and was met with "You want to drive ALL the way to Rogers!"

Today, many of the residents of Pea Ridge work in Rogers, Bentonville and some of the other surrounding cities so a drive there daily is not a reason for incredulity!

There was plenty of unoccupied space between the towns and cities of Benton and Washington counties and I-49 was not built (nor on a map). My trips back home to northwest Louisiana were down the curvy, hilly (may I say mountainous) U.S. Highway 71 that made the two-lane challenging to someone from a flatter terrain.

Today, with wider, straighter highways, a trip to Louisiana is faster and safer, but, as most of my elderly relatives have died, there isn't as much of a need for a trip.

Many things here have changed. The population of both the city and the schools has increased and many of the people living here do not have multi-generational histories. But, they've chosen to live here.

Again and again, people say they chose Pea Ridge for the "small town feel" and that isn't just about numbers. It's about congeniality, about cohesiveness, about kindness and generosity. It's feeling safe to walk down the street after dark, to talk to a stranger, to make new friends.

Pea Ridge of 2022 is not the same as Pea Ridge 2000 or 1980 or 1950. But, there are many familiar threads woven throughout the fabric of this community and we can each add an element of beauty to it.

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County, chosen the best small weekly newspaper in Arkansas for five years. The opinions expressed are those of the author. She can be reached at [email protected]