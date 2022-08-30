OPINION: 5A West teams win five of six in first week

With the Blackhawks' dispatching of the Gravette Lions last week, teams from the 5A West won five of the six games contested last week. Conference members Prairie Grove and Shiloh were idle last week.

The biggest surprise was the 49-20 shellacking Farmington dealt Greenbrier. The eighth-ranked team in 6A this fall, Greenbrier was the defending 5A West champ until getting moved up into 6A.

Alma had a surprisingly easy 27-7 win over 7A school Van Buren with Harrison getting by 7A Springdale 21-14. Dardanelle pounded 6A Little Rock Hall to complete the big school sweep.

The only team to lose was Clarksville which took it on the chin from Ozark 49-28. Ozarks' Hillbillies are the consensus pre-season No. 1 of the 4A-1 Conference.

The Hawks' next opponent will be Huntsville who was soundly beaten last week by Lamar 35-12. Pea Ridge's last non-conference will be at Gentry in Week No. 4. The Pioneers ran roughshod over Westville, Okla., 41-8 last Friday.

Alma will play another large school this week, taking on the Siloam Springs Panthers on the road. Clarksville will host former 5A West member Morrilton with Dardanelle taking on former fellow 4A-4 member Pottsville at home.

Farmington will take on 7A Springdale at home this week with Harrison hosting 6A Mountain Home. Prairie Grove will keep their series with former conference member Huntsville alive with a home game and Shiloh will start their season with the 6A's No. 2-ranked team in Little Rock Christian. The city Warriors are fresh off a 41-6 beat down of Little Rock Central.

The Blackhawks are the only team idle this week.

MaxPreps/CBS poll

5A Football

1. LR Parkview^1-0

2. Shiloh^0-0

3. LR Robinson^0-1

4. Magnolia^1-0

5. Camden^0-1

6. PB White Hall^1-0

7. Farmington^1-0

8. Maumelle^1-0

9. Harrison^1-0

10. Wynne^1-0

11. Nettleton^1-0

12. Valley View^0-1

13. Morrilton^1-0

14. LR Mills^1-0

15. Beebe^1-0

16. Prairie Grove^0-0

17. Hot Springs^0-0

18. Vilonia^0-1

19. Batesville Southside^0-1

20. HS Lakeside^0-1

21. Alma^1-0

22. Pine Bluff^0-0

23. Batesville^1-0

24. Hope^0-0

25. Dardanelle^1-0

26. Brookland^1-0

27. PB Watson Chapel

28. Pea Ridge^1-0

29. Clarksville^0-1

30. Texarkana^0-1

31. Forrest City^0-1

32. DeQueen^0-1

33. Paragould^0-1

5A West Conference

Standings (non-conf.)

1. Pea Ridge^1-0

2. Farmington^1-0

3. Harrison^1-0

4. Alma^1-0

5. Dardanelle^1-0

6. Prairie Grove^0-0

7. Shiloh^0-0

8. Clarksville^0-1

The 4A-1 Volleyball conference has 10 teams

With their slowly growing numbers statewide, the 4A-Northwest volleyball conference has 10 teams.

The teams along with Pea Ridge to compete in the 4A-NW are Berryville, Clarksville, Farmington, Gentry, Gravette, Huntsville, Ozark, Prairie Grove and Shiloh. There are 38 teams in the 4A class that participate, their highest number to date.

There are 10 teams that are in the 4A classification that have yet to start a girls volleyball program.

Major League baseball into the home stretch

With around 30 games left to go in the 162-game 2022 Major League Season, the contenders and the pretenders are in a battle to grab one of the five playoff spots available in both of the 15 team leagues.

The winner of each division gets a playoff spot with the two best non-winning teams also getting a nod.

The LA Dodgers have their ticket nearly punched as they have a huge 19-game lead over San Diego and the St. Louis Cardinals are far from punching their ticket but they have a comfortable six-game lead over Milwaukee. The Cards have come on as of late and erased a three-game deficit coming into August. Better pitching and torrid batting have boosted the Redbirds' chances.

The Atlanta Braves are a couple of games behind the NY Mets, but are a near lock for the Wild Card spot if they don't win the division. They are the defending World champs.

Over in the American League, the Houston Astros are likely cruising to a division title with the Cleveland Not-Indians with a bare two-game lead over the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees are comfortably ahead of the Tampa Rays. The Rays have a chance for a Wild Card along with Seattle.

This year -- 2022 -- is a special year for St. Louis as Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright and Albert Pujols are retiring at the end of the season. All three are considered potential Hall of Fame honorees in the future.

Pujols is back in St. Louis after a 10-year absence. Back in 2011, the Cardinals won the World Series but Pujols was not happy with the $245 million dollar contract the team offered. He took a $250 offer from the LA Angels instead, making his agent very happy. However, with the much tougher tax laws in California in general and LA in particular, he actually would have made more staying in St. Louis.

When he has in St. Louis, he was arguably the best player in major league baseball, but his 10-year stint in LA was markedly different from his St. Louis years. He became a rather average player with a much lower batting average.

The Angels did not want to extend his contract and he was free to go anywhere and he sought to return to the Cardinals and they took him. He is having a great year and the way the team is playing, they must go back to the World Series where they have not been since Pujols' departure.

Go Cards!

•••

Editor's note: John McGee, an award-winning columnist, sports writer and art teacher at Pea Ridge elementary schools, writes a regular sports column for The TIMES. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted through The TIMES at [email protected]