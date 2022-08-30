Obituaries for the Aug. 31, 2022, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Cecil Ralph Clifton

Cecil Ralph Clifton, 78, of Rogers, died Aug. 26, 2022. He was born Jan. 2, 1944, in a tent in the little town of Rockport, Texas.

He was the eighth child and the sixth son of W. H. "Jack" and Lou Ellen Clifton.

He moved to Rogers in 1961, and started working at Model Laundry and was employed for 20 years. He then went to work McClinton-Anchor and was a heavy equipment operator for more than 31 years. He retired Aug. 31, 2005.

In 1963, he met Marie Gibbons while she worked in the afternoon after school at Model Laundry, and two weeks later, he asked her to marry him, and three weeks later, they were married.

He enjoyed wood working and refinishing furniture. Cecil also provided firewood for anyone in need over the years.

Cecil was a former member of AA for several years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Hunter Clifton; and siblings, Don, Dale, Vernon, C.W., Roy, Gretchen and Leona.

Survived are his wife, Marie Clifton of the home; four children, Ellen Marie King and husband, Dale, of Garfield, William Edward Clifton and wife, Pam, of Pea Ridge, LoAnn Ruth Thomas and husband, Darrell, of Rogers and Cecil Clifton, Jr. and wife, Terri, of Sheridan, Wyo.; one brother, Leonard Clifton of Bend, Ore.; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation was 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers.

Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, in Benton County Memorial Park Cemetery, Rogers.

Memorial contributions may be made to Circle of Life Hospice.

Homer Lloyd Fanning

Homer Lloyd Fanning, 87, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Aug. 24, 2022, in Ashley Health and Rehab in Rogers. He was born Sept. 19, 1934, in Berryville, Ark. to Jack Lawson Fanning and Maggie May Aday Fanning.

He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He married Karen Lee Miller on Aug. 20, 1964m and worked as a security guard for North Arkansas Poultry for many years. He was a cattle farmer, loved Washington Redskins football, trains, traveling and being outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Karen Fanning; and a brother, Lonnie Fanning.

Survivors are three sons, Jeff Fanning and wife Sharon of Pea Ridge, Michael Fanning and wife Adriann of Rogers and Randall Fanning of Pea Ridge; siblings, Tommy Fanning and wife Gayla of Springdale, Mary Crews and husband Gary Lee of Eureka Springs and Betty Fanning of Berryville; and three grandchildren.

Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

Service was at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Burial with military honors was in Buttram Chapel Cemetery in Pea Ridge following the service.

Bobby Charles Fletcher

Bobby Charles Fletcher, 68, of Rogers, Ark., died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in his home. He was born Feb. 1, 1954, in Rogers to Roy Franklin Fletcher and Dolores Kathleen Shermer Fletcher.

He was a jack of all trades and could fix almost anything. He played country music with his brother, Doug and Frank Price in the Pea Ridge Fair and other venues in the area. He was a huge nature lover from dogs to deer to watching the birds and squirrels in his yard.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Rodney Fletcher.

Survivors are his son, Bobby Fletcher of Bentonville; and his brother, Doug Fletcher and wife Janet of Mounds, Okla.

No services are scheduled.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Thomas 'Tom' Earl Priddy

Thomas "Tom" Earl Priddy, 78, of Lowell died Aug. 23, 2022, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. He was born Nov. 6, 1943, in Cash, Ark., to Sam Priddy, Jr. and Beatrice Williams Priddy.

He worked for many years for Moores Drop Forge and Brunner and Lay as a machinist. He was a deacon of the Calvary Freewill Baptist Church in Springdale, where he loved attending church. He loved Ford Mustangs and going to car shows and looking at classic cars. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. But most of all he loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Viola Brown and Ernestine Priddy; and one grandchild, Eden Hope Baker.

Survivors include his wife, Sheila Ann Lancaster of the home to whom he was married July 17, 1964; two daughters, Tina Baker and husband Jeff of Pea Ridge and Kimberly Kendrick and husband Greg of Siloam Springs; four grandchildren, Blair Snow and husband Bryan of Springdale, Drake Kendrick and wife Holly of Bentonville, Malachi Baker of Pea Ridge and Drew Kendrick of Siloam Springs; three great-grandchildren Finley Snow, Mayleigh Jane Kendrick and Hadley Snow; three siblings, Billy Joe Priddy of Weiner, Ark., Judy Dostie and husband Steve of Harrison and Phil Priddy and wife Candy of Gentry; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, in Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, Springdale.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Calvary Freewill Baptist Church in Springdale with pastor Clark Snow officiating.

Burial followed in Friendship Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Rd., Springdale, AR 72762.

