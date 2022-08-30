Sign in
Mayor was honorary captain

by Annette Beard | August 30, 2022 at 8:00 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Long-time Pea Ridge mayor, Jackie Crabtree, was introduced to the referee Friday night immediately before the game. He was invited to serve as honorary captain with the football players who served as captains Friday, Aug. 26. Shown with Mayor Crabtree were Leonard Ogden, left, principal of Pea Ridge High School, and Charley Clark, right back, athletic/activities director.

Long-time Pea Ridge mayor, Jackie Crabtree, was introduced to the referee Friday night immediately before the game. He was invited to serve as an honorary captain with the football players who served as captains Friday, Aug. 26. With Mayor Crabtree were Leonard Ogden, principal of Pea Ridge High School, and Charley Clark, athletic/activities director.

Print Headline: Mayor was honorary captain

