Mayor was honorary captain

Long-time Pea Ridge mayor, Jackie Crabtree, was introduced to the referee Friday night immediately before the game. He was invited to serve as an honorary captain with the football players who served as captains Friday, Aug. 26. With Mayor Crabtree were Leonard Ogden, principal of Pea Ridge High School, and Charley Clark, athletic/activities director.
Mayor was honorary captainby Annette Beard | August 30, 2022 at 8:00 a.m.
