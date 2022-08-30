Jr. High Lady Blackhawk volleyball

2022 Jr. High Volleyball Roster
No. 17^Allie Easterling^9th
No. 9^Hattie Keene^9th
No. 3^Holly Willey^9th
No. 1^Jadyn Lovell^8th
No. 11^Jaslyn Dixon^9th
No. 5^Kayalauna Kaline^9th
No. ^^Kierstynn Stanley^8th
No. 24^Lynna Lawrence^8th
No. 13/25^Madelyn Hardy^9th
No. 12^Makenzie Whalen^8th
No. 6^Maleah House^8th
No. 2^Nevaeh Woods^9th
No. 16^Payten Snyder^9th
No. 7/21^Riley Wankett^8th
No. 4^Rylee Randall^8th
No. 23^Sally Shamburger^9th
No. 14^Sydney Brown^9th
No. 8^Sydney Hillman^8th
No. 15^Zaylee Warden^9th
No. 10^Zoe Olson^9th
Head Coach: Rachel Hartley
Assistant Coach: Elzie Yoder
Managers: Harley Ragsdale, Avery Moore, Holly Apple and Chloe Weiser