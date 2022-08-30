Former PRHS student publishes new book

Local author Jeremy Smith is going to be in Barnes & Noble in Rogers, on Sept. 24, to promote his book: "Toxin." There he will sign his books and visitors can expect "free merch and other promotional items at the signing."

He will also discuss his upcoming book "Revolt" which is the sequel to "Toxin."

After growing up in Pea Ridge, he reflects on the positive reinforcements he received from his teachers and loved ones, which fuels his writing career today.

Smith, 25, attended Pea Ridge High School and during that time, he would jot down ideas for a story on anything he could find. Although he wrote out his ideas, the thought of writing a novel wasn't anything he could see himself doing. It was until his teacher saw the potential he had.

"One teacher really encouraged me to write -- and she was a big part of what really got me into it," Smith said. "I have to thank her."

He is referring to his English teacher, Roxanne Enix, who taught at PRHS. Enix is now the principal of Huntsville High School.

When she was teaching at Pea Ridge, she would create writing prompts for the class and take an interest in her students. After reviewing Smith's work, she saw his potential and gave him the push he needed to turn his stories into the "Rebirth Trilogy" beginning with "Toxin."

While Smith is thankful to the people who support him and his work. He acknowledges there is no other support like his wife, Beth Smith, who he refers to as his "drawing board."

While Smith retains creative control of his novels, he trusts Beth with his work because she is "pretty blunt and straightforward" with her criticisms. That's what Smith says he wants, an outside perspective who can gauge his work without bias. It's her constructive criticism that fuels him to take his stories to the next level.

Smith's "Rebirth Trilogy" is a suspenseful thriller with some elements of science fiction and horror. But it's written to be more than that.

"Ninety-eight percent of the book is more of a psychological ride. It's an emotional tug at your heartstrings, getting you on the edge of your seat," he said.

The main protagonist of "Toxin" is Chris -- a young man who's thrown into a rebellion plotting against a villain, who plans to release a toxin to reset the world and create a "rebirth" for mankind. Chris' journey will lead him down a path that will test his own humanity as he carries the weight of the world on his shoulders.

Smith says the authors who have influenced his writing are "Stephen King and Michael Crichton."

Crichton is known for his science fiction book series: Jurassic Park. Crichton's thought-provoking approach to science fiction explores the possibilities and consequences of abusing technology and the repercussions it has on humanity.

Smith's book, "Toxin," takes readers on a journey that challenges these themes and reveals the sacrifices one must make for the greater good.

On Sept. 24, Jeremy Smith will do a book signing at the Barnes & Noble store on 261 N. 46th St., Rogers. He will sign his book, "Toxin," and promote its upcoming sequel "Revolt."

He may even surprise his visitors and delve a little into his future project, "Terminus." Smith promises his books will have "twists to throw people off." And his readers will look forward to what will happen next.

Readers can expect to ask themselves: Will this rebellion change the story's protagonist, Chris? Will he succumb to the Toxin? What is he willing to sacrifice in order to save the greater good?

These answers, his readers will have to wait and see.