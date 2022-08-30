Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022
Amy Y. Adams, 40, theft of property, guilty; hindering apprehension, not guilty; failure to appear, not guilty
Elizabeth A. Booth, 28, contempt and failure to complete defensive driving course, not guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, not guilty
Oscar M. Calderon, 33, driving while intoxicated, guilty
David P. Chasten, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, not guilty
Anthony Brent Elias, 48, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, guilty
Katherine Hall, 25, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Perry James Hatfield, 51, careless and prohibited driving, not guilty; driving on a suspended drivers license DWI, not guilty; driving while intoxicated, not guilty; refusal to submit to test, not guilty; no proof of liability insurance, not guilty; inadequate insurance during accident, not guilty
Hannah Lauren Henderson, 32, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Ricky Lee McLeroy, 45, criminal trespass, guilty
Gavin L. Meredith, 40, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, not guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, not guilty
Alfredo Meza, 24, domestic battery, no contest; endangering the welfare of a minor, no contest
Kimberly Morales, 24, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Michael D. Raper, 33, failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, not guilty; failure to appear, not guilty
Payton Searcy Titus, 23, speeding, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty
Aaron K. Weston, 41, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Thomas Reed Winters, 30, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; failure to appear, not guilty