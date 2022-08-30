Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022

Amy Y. Adams, 40, theft of property, guilty; hindering apprehension, not guilty; failure to appear, not guilty

Elizabeth A. Booth, 28, contempt and failure to complete defensive driving course, not guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, not guilty

Oscar M. Calderon, 33, driving while intoxicated, guilty

David P. Chasten, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, not guilty

Anthony Brent Elias, 48, failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, guilty

Katherine Hall, 25, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Perry James Hatfield, 51, careless and prohibited driving, not guilty; driving on a suspended drivers license DWI, not guilty; driving while intoxicated, not guilty; refusal to submit to test, not guilty; no proof of liability insurance, not guilty; inadequate insurance during accident, not guilty

Hannah Lauren Henderson, 32, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Ricky Lee McLeroy, 45, criminal trespass, guilty

Gavin L. Meredith, 40, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, not guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, not guilty

Alfredo Meza, 24, domestic battery, no contest; endangering the welfare of a minor, no contest

Kimberly Morales, 24, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Michael D. Raper, 33, failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, not guilty; failure to appear, not guilty

Payton Searcy Titus, 23, speeding, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty

Aaron K. Weston, 41, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Thomas Reed Winters, 30, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; failure to appear, not guilty