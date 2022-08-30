Coaches Corner: Volleyball

Head varsity volleyball coach is Elzie Yoder, who is also the assistant Jr. High volleyball coach and assistant softball coach.

This is Yoder's first year in the head coaching position of the Lady Blackhawks.

A graduate of Broken Bow, Okla., High School, Yoder graduated from Northeastern University in Tahlequah, Okla., with a bachelors in English education and a minor in psychology. She previously coached volleyball and softball at Lincoln High School.

She played varsity softball and basketball for four years in high school and ran track for two years.

"I love to make connections and have a positive impact on students," is her reason for being in education.

Hobby: snowboarding

Fun fact: I'd love to be a standup comedian.

Head Junior High volleyball coach Rachel Hartley is assistant varsity volleyball coach, junior high girls track coach and assistant high school track coach.

This is her ninth year in the Pea Ridge School District, third year coaching volleyball and first year coaching track.

A native of Kansas, Hartley earned a bachelor's of science in technology and engineering education and a master's in educational leadership.

In high school, she played volleyball, basketball and ran track.

She is in education becauase "I want to inspire the next generation and spark a love for learning and sports."

Hobby or fun fact about you? "I built all my bedroom furniture."

Cian Douglas, seventh-grade girls head volleyball coach is also assistant coach for the junior high girls basketball team. He teaches eighth-grade English and ALE.

This is his first year in Pea Ridge.

A native of El Dorado, Ark., Douglas has a bachelor's degree in teaching physical education and health K-12 from the University of Arkansas. He previously coached at Cedarville High School as the head seventh-grade boys and girls basketball and assistant junior and senior high girls and boys basketball.

When a student, he ran track and cross country, and played basketball.

"I am in education to help kids better themselves, and I want to help them become adults that are ready to go from my teams out into the world to provide a positive change."

Hobbies: "I love to kayak and go hiking with my girlfriend!"

