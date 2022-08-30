Coaches corner: Cross country

A native of Pea Ridge and graduate of Pea Ridge High School, coach Heather Wade is beginning her 17th year on staff with the Pea Ridge School District. She is the head boys and girls cross country coach and head senior high girls track coach.

She's beginning year 10 as coach of girls track and cross country and her third year as coach for boys cross country.

Wade earned her college degree in physical education and secondary education and worked for two years in Buffalo, Mo.

In high school, she participated in track, basketball and softball. She played basketball during college.

"I enjoy helping students and athletes to start believing in themselves and helping them reach their goals," Wade said.

Hobby or fun facts about you: "Watching my kids play sports."