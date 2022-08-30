Car show cruisin’

Jerry Morrison of Pea Ridge shows on Saturday his 1960 Ford Thunderbird during a benefit car show at First Baptist Church of Garfield on U.S. Hwy. 62 in Garfield. The car has its original paint, Morrison said. The car show was a fundraiser to help pay for the repair of the church roof, said Chrissy De Santiago, church secretary. Go to nwaonline.com/220828Daily/ to see more photos.