Jerry Morrison of Pea Ridge shows on Saturday his 1960 Ford Thunderbird during a benefit car show at First Baptist Church of Garfield on U.S. Hwy. 62 in Garfield. The car has its original paint, Morrison said. The car show was a fundraiser to help pay for the repair of the church roof, said Chrissy De Santiago, church secretary. Go to nwaonline.com/220828Daily/ to see more photos.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Car show cruisin’August 30, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.
CAR SHOW CRUISIN' Jerry Morrison (center) of Pea Ridge shows on Sataurday Aug. 27 2022 his 1960 Ford Thunderbird during benefit a car show at First Baptist Church of Garfield on U.S. 62 in Garfield. The car has its original paint, Morrison said. The car show was a fundraiser to help pay for repair of the church roof, said Chrissy De Santiago, church secretary. Go to nwaonline.com/220828Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)
Print Headline: Car show cruisin’
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended for you
ADVERTISEMENT