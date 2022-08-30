Blackhawks score late, ride defense to upset Lions 27-20

Brey Cook's Pea Ridge Blackhawks overcame adversity with great defensive efforts and timely offensive plays to begin the 2022 football season with a 27-20 victory over the favored Gravette Lions.

"We made critical plays when we needed them," the obviously pleased Coach Cook said. "And we came out on top of a well-coached good team."

Running back junior Seth Foster (No. 28) had his best game as a Hawk as he picked up 117 rushing yards on 26 carries. Junior quarterback Gavin Dixon (No. 15) threw for 133 yards on nine completions with four of them accounting for all the Hawks' touchdowns. Dixon threw touchdown passes to four different receivers, including Kayden Rains (3), Caden Thompson (No. 10), Evan Anderson (No. 4) and Austin James (No. 18).

The Hawks scored on their first possession to jump ahead, but were tied 13-13 at the half. Pea Ridge resumed the lead at 20-13 at the end of the third period, but the Lions tied it up again with a score early in the fourth quarter. The Hawks then drove the field to retake the lead at 27-20 and then allowed the guests no first downs for the rest of the game to make the winning score stand up.

Foster opened the game with a couple of short runs before the Lions interfered on a third down pass to give Pea Ridge a first down on their own 35. Dixon then ran around the right side on a keeper to gain 35 yards to the Gravette 30-yard line. Foster then moved the chains again with a 16-yard scamper to the Lion 14. Dixon then went up the middle to pick up 6 yards to the Gravette 8. On the very next play, Dixon zipped a pass into the end zone where Rains snared it for the first score of the game. Sophomore Jace Dye (No. 58) split the uprights with 9:31 left in the first with the Hawks ahead 7-0.

Lion Kyler Austin used a short run then a 13-yard pass from Rhett Hilger to reach the mid-field stripe. An incomplete pass, a run stopped at the line of scrimmage left the Lions facing a third and 10. A swarming defense knocked the ball loose from the Lion ball carrier, and the diving Hawks knocked it out of bounds for an 8-yard loss for Gravette. A short punt then gave the Hawks the ball on the Hawk 40.

Foster had a short run, then two plays later, Dixon hooked up with Rains for 15 yards to the Gravette 44. After another short run by Foster, Dixon found Thompson open for a 14-yard gainer to the Lion 28. A short run by junior Cody Morales (No. 25), got the Hawks to the 26, but the next play was a pass which was swiped by Lion Mason Meeker in the end zone to end the threat.

The Lions' good fortune inspired a time consuming six-minute drive at the end of the first and extending into the second quarter to nearly tie the game. Gravette's Austin broke through for 15 yards from the 20 to start the drive, then after a short gain, Austin got loose again to pick up 18 more yards to the Hawk 45. After a Lion short gain, a pass to Gabe Holmes gained 13 to the Pea Ridge 30.

Two plays later and facing third and 6, Holmes got loose for 11 to the 15. On that play, Hawk defensive back senior Clovis Hance (No. 31) was injured in a collision. An injury to his ankle led to his being transported to the hospital for treatment. His condition was unknown at press time. Following the break in action, Holmes then ripped off a 12-yard gain to the Hawk 3.

Facing a first and 3 near their goal line, the Hawks pulled off a defensive gem. They stopped the Lions' first run, allowing a yard to the 2. Anderson knifed through blockers to drop the Lion ball carrier for a loss back to the 3, with the next rush up the middle stopped cold by sophomore Waylon Fletcher (No. 8). Despairing of ever cracking the Hawks' line, the Lions went to the air but were derailed when senior Jonathan Lyons (No. 14) dove for an interception to end the threat on the 2-yard line.

However, the threat wasn't ended long as the Hawks fumbled on the 2 on the very first play after the interception.

With their fifth try from inside the 3, the Lions were stopped cold again on a running play. Finally, on their sixth attempt, Austin fought his way into the end zone to score Gravette's first touchdown. The Hawks' James raced in on the PAT kick and blocked it, leaving the Hawks ahead 7-6 with 8:36 left in the half.

Foster carried the ball for the first three plays and earned 11 yards and a first down on the Hawk 26. A Dixon pass to Rains picked up 10 yards for another 1s down, and then James caught one for 4 yards to the Hawk 40. The Hawks were helped by a 5-yard offside penalty by Gravette, but the Lions Will Betz pulled off Gravette's second interception and Pea Ridge was thwarted again.

Buoyed by the good fortune, the Lions needed but two passes from Hilger to take the lead. An 11-yard toss to Holmes was followed by a 39-yard bomb to Ethan Ellis that scored with 4:40 left in the half. The kick was good and Gravette was ahead 13-7.

Foster then took the ensuing kickoff to dash 38 yards to the Hawk 44 to spark the Hawk offense. Dixon picked up 12 on a keep, with Foster following that up with a 9-yard sprint to the Gravette 35. An unsportsmanlike penalty on the Lions after Foster's run gave the Hawks 15 more yards to the Gravette 20.

After a couple of rushes got nowhere, Dixon hit Rains running down the west sidelines, nearly scoring on a 14-yard gainer. Foster picked up some short yardage to the Lion 3, and two plays, on fourth down with 48 seconds left on the clock, Dixon found Thompson open for the score, tying the score at 13-13 headed into intermission.

Gravette got the second half kickoff, and the Lions' Josiah McGee got off a 4-yarder to start play. However, the Hawks shut them down after that, forcing them to punt on a fourth and 12 from their own 28. Starting from the Hawk 20, runs by Foster and Dixon pushed the ball 11 yards to the Hawk 31 but that was as they could go with the Lions defense stiffening.

The Lions got off an eight-play drive, but it only moved the ball from their own 30 to their 40, forcing a punt pack to Pea Ridge.

Dixon opened the next drive with a 3-yard rush with the Lions adding 5 yards to that on a next play penalty. Dixon then brought the crowd to their feet with a pass to Fletcher than covered 31 yards to the Gravette 43. Foster then took over the offense, ripping off runs of 22, 2, 9 and 6 yards to push the Hawks down to the Lion 4-yard line. From there, all it took was a short pass to Anderson from Dixon to give the Hawks the lead back with 16 seconds left in the third. The kick was good and Pea Ridge was back on top, 20-13.

Gravette came roaring back, with Hilger getting back-to-back big yardage plays. A 33-yard pass was followed by a 35-yard pass to the same receiver, Meeker, giving Gravette possession on the Hawk 17. Hilger ran 8 yards to the 9 on first down, and when the Hawks jumped offside, moving the ball down to the 4. From there, Holmes ran it in for the score, knotting the score at 20-20 with a good PAT.

Anderson jump started the next Hawk possession with a 21-yard kickoff return to the Hawk 31. Dixon opened with a 7-yard jaunt, and Foster's following 9-yard burst gave the Hawks a first down on their own 47. Foster got 6 more on the next play, but pass protection broke down on second and 4 that resulted in a 6-yard loss. Dixon then got the 6 yards back on a run around the right side, giving the Hawks a fourth and 4 from the Lion 47. The Hawks went for it but had their receiver knocked down before the ball arrived, which resulted in a 15-yard penalty against Gravette and a first down on the Gravette 32.

Foster bashed the line twice for 5 yards to the Gravette 27. Dixon then tossed a short pass to James on a crossing pattern and the veteran receiver rolled into the end zone to retake the lead for Pea Ridge. The kick was true and Pea Ridge led 27-20 with 6:19 left in the game.

Gravette's McGee charged up the middle for 3 yards to start the Lions' possession, but an incompletion on second down and a 1-yard run on third down put the Lions in tough spot, facing fourth and 6 from their own 38. Eschewing the punt, the Lions went deep but failed to connect, returning the ball back to the Hawks with 4:42 left in the game.

Foster exploded for 4 yards to the Gravette 35, and defensive offside call moments later placed the ball second and 1 on the 30. The Hawks' first rush netted nothing, but Foster's second effort on the next play did the job, picking up the first down on the 28. Dixon ran for 9 on first down, and when Foster punched it over for 3 yards on third down, the Hawks iced the contest with the clock under a minute. The Hawks went into victory formation and let the clock run out.

The win was the Hawks' second straight home victory after Pea Ridge defeated Clarksville last year on Senior Night. Pea Ridge had not won a home game since entering the 5A Class after 2019.

The Hawks will be on the road a week from Friday to take on the Huntsville Eagles. The Hawks go in as 8-point underdogs. The Hawks were 6-point underdogs to Gravette before taking a 7-point win.

The Eagles were beaten by the Lamar Warriors 35-12 in both teams' season openers last week.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Blackhawk quarterback junior Gavin Dixon ( No. 15) avoided a tackle as he ran down the field Friday night closely guarded by junior Caden Thompson (No. 10).



