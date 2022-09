Benton County

Aug. 22

Glen David Jenkins, 48, and Yulia Vladimirevna Cagle, 41, both of Pea Ridge

Dave Rodriguez Picazo, 28, Bentonville, and Miriam Hernandez Monroy, 28, Garfield

Corby Ray Shumate, 28, and Tayler Morgan Yvonne Beckman, 29, both of Garfield