Benton County Jail

Tuesday, Aug. 23

10:38 p.m. Gavin Meredith, 40, Pineville, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, contempt of court

Thursday, Aug. 25

4:46 a.m. Gregory Justin Murray, 44, Garfield, by Little Flock Police, failure to appear; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle

6 a.m. Brittany Leann McJunkin, 33, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, driving with suspended/revoked license; first violation of omnibus DWI Act; fleeing; insurance required; careless and prohibited driving; and contempt warrant

4:28 p.m. Brandi Snook, 30, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, contempt of court

Saturday, Aug. 27

3:06 p.m. Michael Dixon, 54, BCSO, driving with suspended/revoked license; operaiton of vehicle without license; public intoxication; possession drug paraphernalia

Sunday, Aug. 28

1:29 a.m. Tyre'onna Chamblix, 18, Pea Ridge, by Siloam Springs Police, aggravated assault; third-degree domestic battering