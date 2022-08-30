Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Aug. 18

Brain Freeze Sno & Whips

200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No permit posted.

Aug. 19

Legacy Nutrition

1026 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Banana bread, cupcakes and scones were prepared in a private home and offered for sale without the appropriate labeling and packaging. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer. To-go containers stored on the floor. Facility opened prior to getting the opening permit.

Mr. Noodle

200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Pork sitting for three hours on table at 109 degrees. Bacon in small refrigerator at 48 degrees and alfredo sauce at 44 degrees in white refrigerator. Broccoli at 68 degrees, onions at 73 degrees and chopped chicken at 75 degrees on shelving and counter.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Chicken thawing on the counter. Some of the refrigerators lack thermometers.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Aug. 19 -- Wendy's, 221 Slack St., Pea Ridge